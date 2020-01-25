Senator wants Tesla to clarify that autopilot cannot replace drivers, while Andrew Yang suggests ad autopilot to replace drivers

Yesterday Senator Edward Markey (D-Mass.) Announced recommended safety measures for Tesla autopilot. Recommendations include renaming the autopilot to show that it is not fully autonomous, and adding redundant driver monitoring to prevent users from cheating the system.

The Senator recommended Tesla “use a second or third system to monitor driver intervention in different ways” to make it more difficult for a user to outwit the steering wheel torque monitoring system.

The senator was also critical of autopilot marketing: “Tesla should rename and reposition autopilot to make it clear from the start that its driver assistance system is not completely autonomous and cannot replace drivers on the road. This renaming would significantly reduce the confusion that leads to driver misuse of the technology. “

Tesla responded in a public letter defending autopilot, noting new warnings in the system that would “minimize the potential risk of red light or stop signs as a result of temporary carelessness by the driver.”

On the same day, the campaign by Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang published an ad on YouTube that ended with Tesla’s autopilot replacing jobs “at the moment”. The ad is broadcast on television in Iowa.

It ends up with a Model X entering a driveway with no one in control while Yang says, “If you don’t think automation and a changing economy cost jobs, think again because it is taking place. “

It may be that automation costs jobs and that autonomous vehicles will replace many jobs in the future. However, the comments on automation associated with the Autopilot Tesla suggest that current autopilot technology is capable of replacing a driver. The ad also shows Yang driving down the highway without touching the steering wheel. Tesla’s autopilot website repeatedly instructs the driver to keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times.

It is interesting that this ad was accidentally uploaded the same day that Senator Markey’s recommendations were published. Although this is controversial and somewhat confusing, the ad seems to trust the Senator’s suggestion that people expect more from autopilot than is currently possible.