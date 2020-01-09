Loading...

Sen. Tom Tom, R-Ark., This week introduced legislation prohibiting the US from sharing intelligence with any country that allows Huawei to exploit 5G technologies within its borders. Adopting such legislation would have a major impact on US foreign policy, as well as on the Chinese telecom giant business.

Cotton’s legislation follows years of more intensive supervision of Huawei’s relationship with the Chinese government.

“The United States should not share valuable intelligence with countries that allow the Chinese Communist Party’s intelligence-gathering arm to operate freely within their borders,” Cotton said in a statement. “I urge our allies around the world to think carefully about the impact of dealing with Huawei on their national interests.”

Last year, when the Trump administration stepped up its attitude toward China, the US trade department added Huawei to its “Entity List”, preventing US companies from transferring technology to Huawei without a special license from the US government. Other countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Taiwan have effectively banned Huawei.

However, other countries such as India and France have so far resisted the blacklist of the Chinese company. The UK is expected to make a decision within a few weeks. Last month, Huawei opened a 5G innovation center in London.

Despite US efforts to restrict acceptance of Huawei 5G technology, the company made a strong profit in 2019, with sales growth of 18 percent. The company said it invested more than $ 4 billion in 5G between 2009 and 2019.

