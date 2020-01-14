Senator Tim Kaine predicts a dozen GOPers could break up with Trump over Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s briefing to lawmakers last week went so badly that it may have galvanized Republican support to prevent President Trump from waging war on Iran, the senator said on Tuesday. Tim Kaine (D-VA) at the Daily Beast.

Kaine, who will soon introduce a resolution requiring congressional approval before such an escalation of hostilities, now estimates that there are up to a dozen potential GOP votes in the Senate – far more than expected, and also far more Republicans than wanted. vote on a similar initiative to get the United States out of the Saudis’ war in Yemen in 2018.

“I wish I could say that the sponsors were because I am so persuasive,” Kaine told The Daily Beast. During a briefing to senators last Wednesday, the senator said that there was “an air of contempt for the role of Congress” of Pompeo and the other briefers.

“There were a few other issues that I thought about during this briefing,” added Kaine. “Without going into the classified information, many of us were disappointed with the evidence of the imminence. Not everyone was, some thought it was good, but many of us were disappointed with it. “

Several lawmakers left the briefing last week furious with what they saw as elusive or dismissive responses to a war and peace issue. Memorably, Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee, a close ally of the president, mingled with briefers – Pompeo, CIA director Gina Haspel, defense secretary Mark Esper and acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire – for “Told us that we have to be good little boys and girls and run without debating it in public. Several others predicted to the Daily Beast that it would cost the government congressional support for Iran before the next war powers’ votes.

For the past week, Kaine has been in talks with GOP senators – including Lee, Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Todd Young (R-IN) – on developing the text of his resolution hopes he gets as much Republican support as possible. These negotiations, Kaine said, have resulted in a compromise, including mutual support for the striking text of the resolution that specifically mentions President Trump. “We are trying to make it as pleasant as possible for everyone,” he said.

Such efforts have proven successful so far. Young told reporters on Tuesday that he would support Kaine’s resolution – and with Lee and Paul already in favor, only one more GOP senator is needed to support the measure so that it passes the Senate.

Kaine said he was unsure of the size of the possible GOP “yes” vote pool. “Probably a dozen, but I might be surprised,” he said. Lee, meanwhile, predicted reporters that he would likely be close to the bloc of seven who voted with the Democrats on the Yemen resolution.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed a similar resolution on war powers in Iran by a margin of 224 to 194. This resolution, led by Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin, should not receive a vote in the Senate, however. This is called a “concurrent” resolution – which, due to the obscurity of parliamentary procedure, does not provide an obvious mechanism for senators to put it to a vote.

Slotkin’s measure, as a concurrent resolution, also does not require a presidential signature to pass. Democratic House leadership saw this as a strength because it avoided a presidential veto – something Trump exercised when Congress voted to take the United States out of the Yemen War. But avoiding a veto has an advantage for Trump, argued Matt Duss, Senator Bernie Sanders’ (D-VT) foreign policy advisor.

“If Trump wants to veto his presidency’s second resolution on war powers and assert a unilateral right to escalate conflict as he sends thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, he can do it, but it will reveal he just lies when he says he wants to end our country’s endless wars, “Duss told the Daily Beast.

A Slotkin representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In response, some Senate Democrats advocate passing the Kaine resolution and sending it back to the House, where the Democrat-controlled room can get a counterpart to send to the White House. Kaine said he was optimistic that his bill would be passed by the House. In order to override a likely Trump veto, however, two-thirds of the support will be required from both chambers of Congress – a bar the Senate is unlikely to meet.

“I think it’s a good thing to put this bill on the president’s desk, you know, veto or not.” We do our job, it does its job, ”said Kaine. “This is the Congress – this is the Congress, because the Congress was the one who was sort of willing to be a backbencher on this. It is time for us to stop.

