Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says he does not expect President Donald Trump’s legal team to push for impeachment petitions, although one of Trump’s lawyers recently said the move was warranted, The Hill reports.

“I don’t think we’re going to be fired, and I think firing the president and the country isn’t nearly as good as making a final judgment,” Cruz told reporters.

The Senate will not vote to reject impeachment – Republicans don’t have enough votes to do so – but according to the organizational decision brought in by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, the president’s defense team would An application may be made for dismissal once the Senate ratifies its rules for the process.

You have until Wednesday 9:00 p.m. ET to do this.

“We will give each side 24 hours to present their case,” said Cruz. “We will have up to 16 hours of questions from senators and then vote on whether additional witnesses and additional documents are required.”

After the opening of the dispute and a question-and-answer deadline, the Senate will vote on whether witnesses and documents should be taken into account.

Cruz says if this vote fails, he expects the chamber to move quickly to acquittal.

“I think the verdict here is not a release, but an acquittal – in the end, both sides have the opportunity to present the case,” said Cruz.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.