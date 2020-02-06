Senator Susan Collins on Newsmax TV: “I vote for my conscience”

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, replied on Thursday to Stephen Colbert, moderator of the CBS “Late Show”, who criticized that after his impeachment, “she believes that” President Donald Trump “will be much more careful in the future” ,

Colbert described Collins on his Wednesday night show as “the senator who has most successfully persuaded herself to believe that she believes in something” after explaining her comment on Trump in Fox News and saying that her comment was “more ambitious on my part.” “” and she should have said “hope” instead of “belief”.

Collins told Newsmax TV host Greg Kelly that she follows her “conscience” when it comes to voting.

The late night presenter said on Wednesday: “A better word for Senator Susan Collins would be former Senator Susan Collins.”

The senator later told Greg Kelly Reports that her comment on Trump expressed her “aspirations” and what she “hoped” was the result of this case, as so many Republicans believed the president’s request was inappropriate It was wrong to list the help of a foreign government to investigate a political rival. “

Collins added, “I would hope that he would have learned from these experiences and would be more careful with his language on calls like this in the future, but that is clearly a hope and not a prediction.”

When asked if her stance on certain issues she had allied with Republican Democrats would affect her chances of re-election, Collins said, “I can only do what I think is right,” and added, “if You are in the center, if you don’t follow the party line on both sides, you will be criticized. “

