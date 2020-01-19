Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), Who was sworn in as an “impartial juror” for the trial of President Trump’s dismissal, appeared on ABC Sunday this week and raised the subject of Trump’s solicitation of interference in foreign elections.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked Shelby, “Do you think it was appropriate for the President to seek foreign interference in our elections?”

Shelby first responded by saying that he did not know if Trump seeking foreign interference “had been proven”.

In this regard, Stephanopoulos rightly pointed out that the whole world watched Trump, on national television, last year, asking Ukraine and China to investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Shelby then said, “Well, these are just political statements. They do them all the time. “

Stephanopoulos then asked: “So, are you okay?”

Shelby replied, “I didn’t say it was OK. I said people make them – people do things. Things happen.”

Stephanopoulos then made a distinction that Shelby chose to ignore or that did not occur to him, saying, “Well, it’s the President of the United States.”

Shelby went on to play down the situation by saying, “Well, the President of the United States is still human. And he’s going to make mistakes in judgment and everything. “

Finally, Shelby said that at this point, he agreed with attorney Alan Dershowitz, who assists Trump’s defense team, that the indictments do not reach the “level of impenetrable offense ”. Shelby added, “But I still think we should wait and see what comes out of the trial itself. “