Senator Ron Johnson: WH advised to let Sondland go “with dignity”

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Told reporters Monday that he was one of the Republicans who asked President Donald Trump not to fire the EU ambassador. Gordon Sondland, reported The Hill.

“I think Gordon was trying to do the right thing,” said Johnson. “His heart was in the right place, and by the way, I have no problem with people in the administration trying to figure out how to change the president’s opinion.”

Sondland was recalled from his position on Friday shortly after it was announced that Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman had been escorted from the White House and was reallocated. Both testified against the president in his impeachment proceedings in the house.

Sondland “would go anyway,” said Johnson. “It would have been nice if he could only have walked on his terms,” ​​he added, hoping that he would have been able to “walk with dignity.”

According to the New York Times report, Johnson and his colleagues Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Thom Tillis, R-N.C. and Martha McSally, R-Ariz., The White House on Not Firing Sondland.

“I heard something happened and I just called to hopefully prevent it from happening,” said Johnson.

He said he didn’t speak to the president directly.

