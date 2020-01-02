Senator Mitt Romney: Utah's priorities saw progress in 2019

Loading...

As I begin a new year, I am honored to serve you in the US Senate. UU., Where his ideas inspire me to work to find solutions that improve the lives of Utahns and all Americans. The divided government, although challenging, also presents an opportunity for both sides to find common ground. And I am pleased to provide an update on the progress we have made on many important issues for Utah over the past year.

Shortly after taking office, final negotiations were conducted on a package of legislation that deals with the management of our federal lands, including those in Utah. The result of years of collaboration between Utah County commissioners and local farmers, recreationists and conservationists, the bill created 240,000 acres of wilderness areas and 248,000 acres of recreation areas, consolidated Utah fiduciary lands that will generate millions of revenue for our school-age children and authorized lands. Transfers to meet local needs.

Former Senator Hatch, along with Congressmen Bishop and Curtis, worked hard on this legislation for many years, and I was pleased to help bring this measure to the goal. But our work is not finished. In partnership with Senator Lee, I am supporting a bill to require the approval of state legislatures in order to designate national monuments. And I keep pushing for more local control and input on how public lands are managed.

Last year, progress was also made on other Utah priorities, including increased funding for the management of wild horse and donkey population in grasslands, suppression of forest fires and prevention resources, and reauthorization of programs that support essential services and schools in our rural counties.

Like many of you, I have been alarmed by the increase in lung diseases related to vaping, including 125 cases in Utah, and statistics that indicate that 5 million children are now regularly vaping. This fall, I introduced the Law to end the new nicotine units, which prohibits flavors, guarantees that vaping cartridges are tamper-proof and prohibits electronic cigarettes from our schools. In December, the president enacted the Tobacco Act 21, which I helped present, to raise the federal minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21 years. Congress also enacted a requirement for HHS to take measures to ensure that vape cartridges are tamper proof.

Utah is one of the only states in the nation where births exceed the death rate. Growing families are a blessing, but they are also expensive. Most working parents are not paid when they take time off from work after the birth or adoption of a child, which can mean exhausted savings, credit card debts or student loan defaults. While the debate on the best solution continues, I joined Senator Rubio, a Republican from Florida, in a proposal to allow new parents to use a portion of their Social Security for paid parental leave. It gives families flexibility on how to use their benefits, without increasing national debt, imposing new taxes or creating a new benefits program.

During the recent negotiations on tax legislation, Senator Bennet, a Colorado Democrat and I saw the opportunity to provide significant tax relief to more mothers and fathers across the country. We offered a commitment plan that would have extended and reformed the child tax credit and permanently repealed the medical device tax, among other provisions. By making the child tax credit fully refundable, the proposal would especially help parents manage the costs of parenting, and at the same time encourage work as the benefit phases increase along with income.

This plan did not become law, but could serve as a way forward for the future pro-family, pro-child conservative fiscal policy. And there is still good news for Utah medical device companies, which employ thousands of workers: Congress permanently repealed the medical device tax at the end of the session.

With increasing challenges to our national security interests, it is imperative that the United States promote peace through force as the leader of the free world. Addressing the threat that China represents for our fundamental values ​​of freedom, human rights and free enterprise is the main challenge we face in the 21st century. I have worked with colleagues on both sides of the hall in a comprehensive strategy to combat this threat. The annual defense bill included my provision to ensure that Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is not removed from the current list of sanctioned companies until it no longer poses a threat to national security. I am also pressing the Senate to act on legislation that requires the United States to partner with our allies in a unified approach to address the emergence of China.

A fundamental part of our "peace through force" strategy is to maintain our nuclear deterrence capability, and Hill Air Force Base plays a vital role in maintaining and updating our missile defense system. Hill also helps repair and maintain the US F-35 fleet, and I was pleased to support funding this year for nuclear deterrence modernization efforts and an additional 98 F-35s.

Strengthening abroad also means strengthening ourselves here at home. Our nation's debt is almost $ 23 billion: we are spending almost a billion more dollars per year than we are entering. Increasingly, the burden of interest payments will fall on the US taxpayer. Most of our federal spending is automatic. Namely, our law and trust funds programs: Social Security, Medicare, our Highway Trust Fund and the like.

Without action, these trust funds will face insolvency within 13 years, which will force abrupt cuts in profits or drastic tax increases. I joined a bipartisan group of senators on the Trust Act, which would commission Congress to develop plans to rescue and preserve federal trust funds in danger of extinction.

These are just some of the highlights of last year, and there is still a lot of work to do: reduce the costs of medical care and prescription drugs, strengthen our national security and return the decision-making power of bureaucrats from Washington to Utah especially when it reaches our public lands. I will continue to fight for these principles in his name.

I hope to see you in 2020 at one of the town hall meetings I hold regularly, and I encourage you to share your views by email, letter or phone, which you can do through my website: romney.senate.gov. Best wishes to you and your family for a happy and prosperous new year.

Mitt Romney is the junior senator of the United States of Utah.