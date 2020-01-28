Former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s Book Content Reports Fuzzy Debate on Whether the Senate Should Ask Witnesses for Evidence During the Indictment Process . On question, the Utah senator and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney spoke in favor of Bolton’s call to testify. “I can’t begin to tell you how John Bolton’s testimony would end up affecting a final decision, but it is relevant and I would therefore like to hear it,” Romney told reporters on Monday. According to the Associated Press, Romney also pleaded for testimony from witnesses to other politicians at a private GOP lunch. Bolton writes in a manuscript that Trump wanted to refuse military aid to Ukraine until he pledged to help investigate the rival Democrat Joe Biden. This statement is important because Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly insisted that he never linked the suspension of security assistance to political investigations. Trump is accused of abusing his presidential power by asking the head of Ukraine to help investigate Biden while his administration withholds hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid. A second charge accuses Trump of obstructing Congress in its investigation. Susan Collins of Maine previously stated that she had always wanted “the opportunity to witness” and the report on Bolton’s book “strengthens the case.” “What impact this could have would depend on all the facts associated with it” , also said Romney. “We obviously hear accusations and the defense as to what was relevant and what was said and how it could influence our final vote, but I can’t begin to tell you how it would be resolved . As I indicated, I consider myself a sworn Senator and as such, I will maintain impartiality as much as possible. “Other Republicans, including Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, have said that if Bolton is called, they will demand reciprocity to hear from at least one of their witnesses. Some Republicans want to call the Bidens. On Monday, Trump’s lawyers, including renowned lawyers Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz, launched a historic, legal and political attack on the entire impeachment process, saying there was no reason to dismiss Trump, defended his actions as appropriate and attacked Biden, who campaigned for the Democratic nomination against Trump in November, on both sides. By the end of the week, they should hold a vote on whether to hear Associated Press contributed to this report.

Reports of the contents of the next book by former national security adviser John Bolton cloud the debate over whether the Senate should ask witnesses to testify in the ongoing impeachment trial.

With mounting pressure for at least four to overthrow GOP leaders and form a bipartisan majority to force the issue, Utah senator and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney vote in favor of Bolton’s call for bear witness.

“I can’t begin to tell you how John Bolton’s testimony would end up affecting a final decision, but it is relevant and I would therefore like to hear it,” Romney told reporters on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, Romney also pleaded for testimony from witnesses to other politicians at a private GOP lunch.

Bolton writes in a manuscript that Trump wanted to deny military aid to Ukraine until he pledged to help investigate the rival Democrat Joe Biden. This statement is important because Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly insisted that he never linked the suspension of security assistance to political investigations.

Trump is accused of abusing his presidential power by asking the head of Ukraine to help investigate Biden while his administration withholds hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid. A second charge accuses Trump of obstructing Congress in its investigation.

Maine Senator Susan Collins has previously said that she has always wanted “the opportunity to be a witness” and Bolton’s book report “strengthens the record”.

“What impact it could have would depend on all the facts associated with it,” said Romney also. “We obviously hear accusations and the defense as to what was relevant and what was said and how it could influence our final vote, but I cannot begin to tell you how it would be resolved. As I have stated, I consider myself a sworn Senator and as such, I will maintain impartiality as much as possible. “

Other Republicans, including Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, have said that if Bolton is called, they will demand reciprocity to hear from at least one of their witnesses. Some Republicans want to call the Bidens.

Trump’s lawyers, including renowned lawyers Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz, launched a historic, legal and political attack on the entire impeachment process on Monday. They said there was no reason to remove Trump from office, defended his actions as appropriate and assaulted Biden, who campaigned for the Democratic nomination to oppose Trump in November.

Once the team of the president has finished his arguments, the senators have 16 hours for written questions to both parties. By the end of the week, they should have a vote on whether or not to hear witnesses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

