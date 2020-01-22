Senator Mike Lee's live broadcast of the charge insulted by Nadler's remarks in the Senate

Deseret News reporter Matthew Brown is in Washington D.C. and will be posting trial updates throughout the day.

Lee says he was insulted by Nadler’s remarks in the Senate

10:30 a.m.MST

Senator Mike Lee, a former federal prosecutor, says it is not a good form for a lawyer to insult the jury. And he says the house manager, New York rep Jerrold Nadler, did it late last night.

“I don’t take it personally, but I found the body and the Republican senators insulting,” said Lee.

It’s not that playing nicely would change Lee’s mind.

“It is not a skin on my back because I do not want them to succeed because I think they have a bad deal,” he said, walking to the Senate chamber. “I would have thought they would have wanted to appeal to as many Republican senators as possible and make arguments that might interest them. Instead, they chose to insult Republican senators. “

Nadler and the White House lawyer were urged by Chief Justice John Roberts to keep him civil soon after Nadler said a vote against allowing witnesses in the indictment trial was ” perfidious”.

Trump says he would like to make appearance at impeachment trial

10:10 a.m.MST

At a press conference Wednesday in Switzerland before returning to Washington, the president told reporters that he “would like” to make an appearance in the Senate to oversee his trial.

“Wouldn’t it be great? Wouldn’t it be beautiful?” Said Trump, although it is not clear whether he was joking, according to Politico.

“I would sort of sit in the front row and look at their corrupted faces. I would love to do it,” he continued. “Don’t keep talking because I can – you can convince me to do it . “

He noted that his lawyers “may have a problem” with this.

Senator Mike Lee Takes Notes And Takes Names

8:35 a.m. MST

Senators have found various ways to spend their time sitting quietly as jurors in the indictment trial. For Utah Republican Mike Lee, that means taking lots of notes.

He told Fox News that among the things he follows in a great book in which he writes, how many times have house managers mispronounced the surname of White House lawyer Pat Cipollone .

“They are not difficult people,” said Lee. “I do not think I heard a member of the Director of the House’s prosecution team pronounce his name correctly.”

It’s pronounced SIP-uh-loan-ee

Lee also counted the number of times House directors personally insulted Trump’s defense team.

Chief Justice John Roberts urged both parties to keep her civil.