Senator Mike Lee works silently to clear Trump in a political trial

SALT LAKE CITY – Senator Mike Lee is playing a critical role behind the scenes to get President Donald Trump acquitted in his next political trial in the United States Senate.

In a story this week, Politician described the Utah Republican as a silent force and one of the de facto leaders of the case to dismiss the president.

Lee has been coordinating with Trump and his legal team for weeks and told the publication that he began thinking about how to handle a political trial as soon as the Democrats obtained the majority of the House.

The two-period senator is working with the White House to track powerful views within the majority of the Republican Senate, including the "wild card of political judgment" Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah.

Romney wrongly called Trump's appeal to the president of Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. He said he would retain the trial on the accusation until he evaluated the evidence in the Senate.

The House of Representatives accused Trump last week on charges of abuse of his presidential power and obstruction of the Congress investigation.

Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has argued that Trump did nothing wrong and has not committed an impeccable crime.

As soon as the Democratic president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, announced a political trial investigation this fall, Lee began to regularly discuss strategy with the president and White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, according to Politico. Lee has helped warn Trump and his team that the Senate should not simply try to dismiss dismissal charges. but instead he should hold a trial to exonerate him.

“He has every reason to trust this, every reason not to apologize and defiantly trust his case. Because he has a really good case, ”Lee told Politician late last week. "I have suggested it all the time: if (House Democrats) are going to do this, head to the wind."

Lee, who did not vote for Trump in 2016, joined a small group of Republicans on a visit to the White House before Thanksgiving, where he suggested a trial could be good for the president.

"The president's supporters said in private and in public:" Hey, we should say goodbye, the Senate should reject everything, "Lee recalled about internal discussions." I don't think it's a good idea. I think it's bad. I think we need to hear arguments and review the evidence. "

In a Fox News interview on the night of the political vote, Lee said the Senate will hold a trial and take witnesses.

"And you know what we are going to do? We are going to embarrass the devil of the Democratic Party because they have been a shame in the way they have handled this," he said. "The president will win, and win big."

Lee has also told the White House that "there is no reason" for the president and his team to make a decision on the witnesses until the trial begins and they can see how the senators "are responding to the arguments" in the initial round of the trial, according to Politico.

After weeks of discussions with Cipollone, Trump and others, Lee said things are in a good place, so much so that he believes the White House does not need to turn to an outside lawyer or anyone else to plan the trial strategy.

"The president is in very good hands," said Lee.

Republicans who have fought with Lee in previous instances are pleased to have him as an ally, Politico said, including Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican for South Carolina, head of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"He is offended by the process in the House and wants to make sure that the Senate trial does not become a circus," said Graham, who faced Lee in foreign policy and immigration. He is a senator "we all respect and the White House sought his views … it has been very constructive."

Lee's effort comes amid harsh criticism from Democrats that Republicans are working too closely with the White House at trial, according to Politico. But few are surprised that Lee is one of the leaders.

"That sounds like Mike," said Senator Mazie Hirono, a Hawaiian Democrat, who serves on the Judiciary Committee with Lee. "I hope that all Republicans around here will coordinate fully with the White House because they don't seem to have an independent mind."