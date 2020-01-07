Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Senator Mike Lee expects removal items from the Senate every day, but says it is too early to consider calling witnesses before the start of the trial of President Donald Trump.

Lee did not want to say if he wanted to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton, who said on Monday that he was willing to testify if he was called, or to any other person or if additional evidence was required.

“I am agnostic on this point,” the Republican senator told Deseret News on Tuesday.

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, however said on Monday that he would like to hear from Bolton to find out “what he knew” about Trump’s relations with Ukraine.

Democrats and Republicans have found themselves at an impasse on the rules that will govern the work of the Senate, as to whether witnesses will be called and when. But Lee said the decisions were made by the prosecution – Democratic House officials – and the defense led by White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Adopted a “strange posture” regarding witnesses, said Lee. Their statements, he said, reflect a “lack of awareness” of how an impeachment trial works.

“I found it a little funny that, based on some of the things that President Pelosi and Senator Schumer said you would think it was only (Senate majority leader) Mitch McConnell arbitrarily to call witnesses, “he said. “It is not the call of the Senate and it is not its call to the Senate.”

Politico reported Tuesday that McConnell, R-Ky., Is on the verge of having sufficient support in his 53-member caucus to pass a plan for the trial which leaves the matter of seeking witnesses and documents until that the opening arguments be presented, according to several senators.

This framework would reflect the outlines of President Bill Clinton’s trial and ignore Schumer’s requests for witnesses and new evidence. During this trial, the Senate heard arguments from the prosecution and the defense before addressing the question of how the evidence should be presented.

“I think that’s what’s going to happen here,” said Lee.

Lee worked behind the scenes with Cipollone on Trump’s defense strategy. He advised against deciding whether to call witnesses or call witnesses before trial.

“We need to see where the prosecution is going with this and what arguments they are putting forward to decide whether and to what extent additional witnesses are needed,” said Lee.

“I encouraged them from the start not to be tied to any tactics before the trial started,” he said. “We don’t know which angle they’re going to take.”

There is also “something very strange” in the fact that Pelosi refuses to send the impeachments to the Senate on the grounds that she did not receive assurance from McConnell on the names of the witnesses to be called, a said Lee.

Lee said he hears Senate articles daily in private.

“I think President Pelosi recognizes that her bargaining power here is not important and that what she is doing is not sustainable in the long run,” he said.