Senator McKenzie's fate comes to a head

The fate of Deputy Mayor Bridget McKenzie could come to a head this weekend as news reports reveal more about the so-called $ 100 million sports scandal.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has asked department head Philip Gaetjens to investigate whether any part of Senator McKenzie’s implementation of the $ 100 million community sports infrastructure program violates ministerial standards.

Mr. Morrison is expected to hear from the Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary on Sunday.

A report by the auditor found that the program preferred marginal and targeted seats in the coalition before last year’s federal elections.

The review found that 73 percent of Sport Australia’s funded projects were not recommended in the third round of the program.

The Australian weekend report shows that two Mr. Morrison executives were involved in processing funding applications under the scholarship program before introducing Senator McKenzie as Minister of Sport before last year’s general election.

Mr. Morrison rejected suggestions that the allocations come from his office.

Nine newspapers also reported that Senator McKenzie had approved over $ 1 million in grants to shooting clubs and associations, which could potentially open them up to further allegations of conflict of interest.

Senator McKenzie, an avid gunner herself, has repeatedly refused to resign from her leadership role in the Nationals Party and from the government front as Secretary of Agriculture.

Mr. Gaetjens was given the additional task of examining whether Senator McKenzie violated the rules by failing to declare membership in a Victorian arms club that received $ 36,000 from the program.

The minister argued that she did not need to declare membership, as it was a gift that was given to her in January 2019 and funds from the program in the second round were available from December 2018.

And since the gift was worth less than $ 300, it didn’t reach the declaration threshold, she said.

The National Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack defended his deputy and urged his colleagues to speak anonymously to the media and position themselves as Senator McKenzie’s successor.

Labor argues that Senator McKenzie violated three ministerial standards: respecting fairness in official decisions; Use of taxpayer money “through the lawful and uninterested exercise of the legal and other powers available to her office”; and explain and register personal interests.

If the minister is fired, the coalition government may become unstable.

aap