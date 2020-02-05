Senator Edward Markey says he will vote to remove Trump

US Senator Edward Markey said he plans to vote to remove President Donald Trump from office on the basis of two accusations. In a speech on the floor of the Senate Tuesday, Markey said that the evidence against Trump in the two articles of accusation to Senate by the House is overwhelming. “We are not here just to protect one election in 2020. We are here to protect all elections,” Markey said. Markey accused Republican senators of blocking attempts to call witnesses during the recent Senate trial: “I believe the vast majority of my Republican colleagues understand what Trump was doing here and know that it is very, very wrong.” Markey said. “They know that the house managers have proven their business. Some even say that out loud. “But he said Republican lawmakers are too afraid of Trump to do what is right.” If what Donald Trump did here is not inviolable – extort foreign interference in our free and fair elections and then hide it – what is inviolable? “Markey said. The Senate is almost certain to vote to release Trump largely on partisan lines Wednesday. Markey is currently locked up in a primary fight with fellow democrat, US Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

US Senator Edward Markey said he plans to vote to remove President Donald Trump from office on the basis of two accusations.

In a speech on the floor of the Senate Tuesday, Markey said that the evidence against Trump in the two accusation articles sent by the House to the Senate is overwhelming.

“We are not here just to protect one election in 2020. We are here to protect all elections,” Markey said.

Markey accused Republican senators for blocking efforts to call witnesses during the recent Senate trial.

“I believe that the vast majority of my Republican colleagues understand what Trump did here and know that it is very, very wrong.” Markey said. “They know that the house managers have proven their business. Some even say that out loud. “

But he said Republican lawmakers are too afraid of Trump to do what is right.

“If what Donald Trump did here is not inviolable – extort foreign interference in our free and fair elections and then hide it – then what is inviolable?” Markey said.

The Senate is almost certain to vote to acquit Trump largely on partisan lines Wednesday.

Markey is currently locked up in a primary fight with fellow democrat, American Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

.