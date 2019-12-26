Senator calls for $ 1.5 billion to help farmers in Montana cope with crop losses due to heavy snow

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The United States Senate has adopted an appropriation package that includes expanded funding to the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus and authorizes that funding to cover new programs.

Montana senator Jon Tester has asked for $ 1.5 billion in additional funding to help farmers who have faced crop losses due to heavy snowfall earlier this season this year.

"The tester's solution also ensures that affected sugar beet producers will receive their compensation through their cooperatives," said his office in a December 20 press release. "The tester solution paves the way for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue a declaration of emergency and provide assistance to farmers in Montana."

"Tester was the only member of the Montana delegation to vote for the national government's funding program that included this language."

The senator sent two letters to the United States Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, regarding the losses suffered by farmers in Montana.

"In September, Senator Tester sent Secretary Perdue a letter asking the United States Department of Agriculture to clarify that WHIP + includes losses in value and quality, and that farmers in northeastern Montana face these losses were eligible for the program, "said his office. "Almost eight weeks later, the USDA finally replied that it would not provide assistance to farmers in Montana because the excess moisture was not covered by WHIP. +. "

"Then, after two weeks of heavy snowfall in northeast Montana at the beginning of December, the tester urged Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to reconsider his decision not to bring any disaster assistance to local wheat producers who have been forced to leave their crop in the ground or have been left with an unsellable product due to excessive moisture this harvest season. "

The USDA did not respond to Tester's second letter, according to his office.

"" The USDA should have provided assistance to farmers in Montana in September when we brought this crisis to their attention, "said Tester. "Now, there is no doubt that these producers are eligible for WHIP +, so the USDA must start it up and immediately provide support to the people of northeastern Montana because family farms are at stake. " "

"We have finished asking – now we say." "