Senator Amy Klobuchar visits polling stations in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar stopped at New Hampshire polling stations for the first time in national elementary school on Tuesday.

Klobuchar finished fifth in the Iowa Caucus and received 12.3% of the available state delegates.

The senator said the New Hampshirites wanted a moderate-minded candidate, and when asked how she was different from former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, she said it all came down to experience.

“I have a lot of respect for Pete, but I know I have the experience,” said Klobuchar. “I bring the receipts with me. I actually won in the red and purple districts. It’s not just about talking. I’ve done it over and over again. “

According to CNN, Senator Amy Klobuchar won the most votes after about two dozen New Hampshire residents cast their vote in three small townships shortly after midnight.

Dixville Notch, the northern tip of New Hampshire, is home to the first locations to announce primary results because voters took part in the election so early.

The results show that Klobuchar started with eight votes on Tuesday, while Bernie Sanders, Vermont Senator, and Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Senator, each had four votes, Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Tom Steyer each got one.