Senate takes over Trump's charge after transferring the house | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Moments later, the prosecutors walked solemnly through the stately hall and the senate stood in the back row when the clerk of the House announced the arrival: “The House has adopted House Resolution 798, a resolution that Donald John Trump appoints and authorizes President of the United States. “

The senate transforms itself on Thursday afternoon at noon into a prison sentence. The constitution calls for Chief Justice John Roberts to chair the trial, take the oath to senators who will serve as jurors and swear to give “impartial justice.”

The trial will take place at the start of this election year for a deeply divided nation, as Trump seeks a second term and voters review his presidency. Three senators compete for the Democratic nomination.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell promised that the senate would “rise above the small factional behavior” and “factional zeal and serve the long-term interests of our nation.” He called it “a difficult time for our country”.

Technically, the House easily informed the Senate about the delivery of the articles, with a more formal presentation Thursday. Opening arguments begin next Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Earlier Wednesday, the House voted 228-193, almost entirely according to party lines, and ended a week-long delay to deliver the charges with a count that reflected the split of the nation.

The house accused Trump last month of abusing his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden, using military assistance to the country as leverage. Trump was also charged with obstructing the subsequent Congress probe.

“This is what an accusation is about, Pelosi said before the vote.” The president has violated his oath of office, undermined our national security, endangered the integrity of our elections. “

Trump’s political campaign rejected the House’s effort as “just a failed attempt to politically damage President Trump in the run-up to his re-election.”

The best Republican in the House, Kevin McCarthy of California, said Americans look back on this “sad saga” that tried to remove the president from office with the “weakest thing.”

The president’s team expects acquittal with a senate process that lasts no more than two weeks, according to senior officials who are not authorized to discuss the case and have granted anonymity.

That is much shorter than the accusation process of President Bill Clinton in 1999, or the first, of President Andrew Johnson, in 1868.

While McConnell sets the rules for the trial, Trump has given mixed messages as to whether he prefers lengthy or rapid proceedings, and senators are under pressure with the new evidence to call for more witnesses.

The follow-up team of seven members was led by the chairmen of the House’s impeachment procedures, Rep. Adam Schiff from the intelligence commission and Jerrold Nadler from the judiciary, two of Pelosi’s best lieutenants.

“President Trump has seriously abused the power of office,” said Nadler. “He did all this for his personal political gain.”

Prior to Wednesday’s session, Schiff released new records from Lev Parnas, an employee of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, about Ukraine’s strategy, including an exchange with another man about inspecting later fired Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Schiff said the new evidence should put more pressure on McConnell, who is reluctant to allow witnesses to testify and prefers quick acquittal. The White House has instructed officials not to comply with the summons of the House for witness statements and documents.

“The challenge is to get a fair trial,” Schiff said in an interview with The Associated Press. “It should not be a challenge – if the senators will really honor their oath to be impartial, they want a fair trial. That is clearly not where Mitch McConnell comes from. “

The managers are a diverse group with legal, law enforcement and military experience, including Hakeem Jeffries from New York, Sylvia Garcia from Texas, Val Demings from Florida, Jason Crow from Colorado, and Zoe Lofgren from California.

Two are freshmen lawmakers – Crow a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Garcia a former judge in Houston. Demings is the former police chief of Orlando and Jeffries is a lawyer and member of party leadership. Lofgren has the rare belief that he cooperated in investigating the congress staff into the accusation of President Richard Nixon – he resigned before the entire House voted on the charges – and was subsequently elected as legislator during Bill Clinton.

All but one of the Democrats, Rep. Collin Peterson from Minnesota, to transfer the items. All republicans voted against. A former republican-independent rep, Justin Amash from Michigan, joined the Democrats.

McConnell is confronted with competing interests of his party for more witnesses, from centrists moving aside with Democrats about the need to hear testimonies, and conservatives setting up Trump’s defense.

Senate republicans indicated that they would simply reject the idea of ​​voting to reject the articles of deposition against Trump, as Trump himself suggested. McConnell agreed that he does not have the votes to do that.

Republican Senator Susan Collins from Maine leads an attempt among some Republicans, including Mitt Romney from Utah, Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, and Lamar Alexander from Tennessee, as witnesses to the Senate. She told reporters that she was satisfied that the rules voted on that.

Romney said he wants to hear from John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, who others have raised the alarm about the alternative foreign policy towards Ukraine being led by Giuliani.

That or one of the four senators can force a result. Republicans control the room, 53-47, and are anything but sure to acquit Trump. But it only takes 51 votes during the process to approve rules or call witnesses. Also only 51 senators were needed to vote to reject the accusations against Trump.

Sen. Rand Paul from Kentucky and other Republicans want to sue Biden and his son, Hunter, as a member of the board of a gas company in Ukraine, Burisma, while his father was vice president.

McConnell prefers to partially model the Trump trial based on the one used for Clinton’s 1999 deposition process, which was later regarded as witnesses.

McConnell hesitates to call new witnesses who would extend the trial and to place vulnerable senators who are eligible for election in 2020 in a binding choice. At the same time, he wants to give the same senators enough room to show voters that they are listening.

Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press