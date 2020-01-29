Senate Republicans See Bolton Bombs, Plan to Do Nothing

A week ago, the House’s main Democratic Prosecutor, Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), opened the Senate recall process, declaring that the most important vote for the 100 jurors deciding the fate of President Trump would be the one calling for a full trial – one with witnesses and additional documents – not the one who decides to remove him.

On Tuesday, after about 40 hours of speeches, countless eye rolls, pages on pages of notes, and a handful of muffled yawns, the senators found themselves grappling with the same question with which they began the process: no whether to convict or acquit the president, but whether to collect more information first.

For a moment in politics of such massive magnitude and dotted with important news, the result was remarkably little political movement.

The latest evidence of a dead end came this week after a pair of stories in the New York Times detailed that the next book by former national security adviser John Bolton claimed that Trump demanded a counterpart with his Ukrainian counterparts. Such a revelation, reinforcing the idea that the president mobilized military aid for domestic policy purposes, only increased the pressure on Republican senators to call Bolton to testify. And on Tuesday afternoon, the news broke that the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-KY), had declared at his conference that he did not have the votes to reject a request for a witness. But the reaction to admission seemed premature, as other reports suggested that enough legislators were simply staying on the fence on how to vote, not that they were in favor of calling Bolton.

Indeed, the real movement among Republicans seemed geared towards an accommodating aspect while withdrawing gains in exchange. Late Monday, Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) attempted to resuscitate an idea originally proposed by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) to have a witness of “reciprocity” between the two parties – a Republican witness for a witness Democrat. The new package did not seem to inspire a new result, as members of both parties shot it down.

On Tuesday, Senator James Lankford (R-OK) proposed that senators obtain a classified review of the Bolton manuscript instead of actually hearing the former adviser himself. The offer seemed like some sort of concession: get Bolton’s book, ask the senators to examine it in their secure basement, and allow the jurors to draw their own conclusions.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), the second Democrat in the Senate, said he would of course “support” the idea of ​​consulting the manuscript. But the Illinois Democrat, like others, was not overwhelmed by the prospect of not having Bolton’s testimony. And barely had Durbin opened the door when his superior, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) closed it, calling the book proposal “absurd”.

“I think they are trying to find a procedural fig leaf,” said Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) about the suggestion from Bolton’s book. “The first idea was to exchange relevant witnesses for irrelevant witnesses, and now they say, how about if we get to take a look at a book manuscript in a classified setting? They have no legs to stand on, and that’s what it shows. “

It was not entirely clear whether Lankford’s idea even had the support of his GOP colleagues, many of whom seemed determined to deny Bolton any credibility. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), as a staunch enemy of the warmongering Conservative Senate GOP, trashed Trump’s former national security adviser as “a disgruntled, disgruntled and fired employee who now has a motive – a multi-million dollar motif. – Ignite the situation. “

Other Republicans seemed to suggest that Democrats should be careful what they want. Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) warned that “one witness would likely lead to many witnesses” and added that there were probably 51 votes in the GOP Senate to compel the testimony of the whistleblowers, the whistleblower anonymous and other figures.

After the adjournment of the trial, GOP senators huddled in private to discuss the next steps, leaving the meeting tight-lipped: “People think right,” said Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.).

For Democrats, the question they faced was what else would be needed to lose the Republican votes. A senior Democratic House official conceded a feeling of “frustration” in the caucus that Bolton’s manuscript had not yet convinced four Republican lawmakers to demand that he appear before Congress.

“But that is not surprising to a certain extent either,” said the aide. “As soon as people start breaking, there is a ripple effect and no one wants to be the deciding vote.”

There is still time for opinions to change. The next phase of the trial is a question and answer period, during which senators take turns asking questions of those responsible for removing the Chamber and of the defense of the Speaker. A vote on whether or not to request further evidence could take place as early as Friday.

Although they tried powerfully on Monday, the Trump defense team couldn’t ignore the news from Bolton as they finished their deal. White House lawyer Jay Sekulow tore up what he called “unsourced” reports on Bolton’s manuscript, arguing that it was “inadmissible” as evidence.

Throughout Sekulow’s presentation, majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sat straight in his chair with a small smile on his face. On the other side of the aisle, Schumer sank deeper into his chair, so much so that it looked like a pile of clothes with only one hand sticking out from above, covering his face.

The president and his team seemed content to spend their time trying to spark Democrats rather than win them. White House chief counsel Pat Cipollone ended the White House speech with C-SPAN images of the impeachment managers – as well as serving senators, including Ed Markey (D-MA) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Schumer – speaking during Clinton’s impeachment. , making arguments similar to what Trump’s advocates are doing now.

“You were right,” said Cipollone, causing laughter from the GOP side of the chamber and incredulous smiles from the Democrats. “But I’m afraid to say that you were also prophetic.”

– With the report by Sam Stein

.