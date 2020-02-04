Senate republicans drool over chance to investigate Joe Biden

In the course of the investigation of allegations, the primary defense of President Trump’s GOP – that he was right and wanted to investigate Joe Biden and his son – started a life of its own.

For months, the lawyers of the president have claimed that Biden, as vice-president, has tried corruptly to protect his son Hunter’s business transactions in Ukraine – meaning that Trump’s pressure on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation would not be self-sufficient but justified. The Bidens have denied misconduct.

Now, with the Senate on the eve of a vote to acquit Trump on charges that he has abused his power by refusing US assistance to Ukraine to secure that investigation, the case of Biden corruption has turned into a core concern for the President’s supporters – many of whom now want the GOP-governed senate to use its power to “get to the bottom” when the deposition process is over.

On Sunday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Appeared in the Fox News show of Maria Bartiromo and promised to use his authority – he is President of the Senate Court – to do exactly that. “You would expect us to do this,” Graham told her viewers. “If we don’t do it, we’ll leave you.”

Bartiromo agreed. “They want responsibility,” she told Graham. “For three years, this country has had hysteria over collusion that never existed … We will look.”

The warning was clear as ever. However, the problem is that on Capitol Hill the appetite for a sweeping probe in the Bidens and Burisma seems limited – even among the president’s loyal defenders.

“I think we should all keep our hands in a big circle, sing Kumbaya and stop all stupid investigations,” said Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) when he left the senate floor on Monday. “We can do this endless reproach forever and always if we want … I think people are tired of the damn accusation. Why can’t we start talking about some of the things we can do to help the country, you know? “

Others expressed a similar desire to continue. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) told The Daily Beast GOP senators have legitimate questions about the Biden and Ukraine issue. “I don’t think so,” Lankford added, “there should be something great in the long run unless there is something.”

– Rand Paul

There also seems to be limited interest in a Senate investigation into the whistleblower complaint that prompted the investigation into allegations, another core concern for the President’s base.

The path for the GOP Senate is therefore fraught: after a hard-fought battle to defeat Trump’s accusation, they will have to balance the heightened pressure of a hurt GOP base, hungry for revenge, against the desire of the senators to leave everything behind Ukraine.

However, Graham is not entirely alone in his research. Senate Ted Cruz (R-TX) told reporters Monday that he also wants senate commissions to include them as soon as the trial of charges is over.

“I will confess that prior to the trial, I did not know the full extent of the evidence of possible corruption concerning Joe Biden,” Cruz said. “But the reason the President was particularly justified in asking for this investigation is that if you have corruption going to the very highest levels of government, this is a serious public concern.”

Cruz said he understood colleagues’ concerns about continuing to investigate. “There is no doubt that we are in the middle of an election, and the American people must decide,” he said. “But I can tell you that people are deeply frustrated because there seems to be no responsibility for corruption or criminal crimes.”

However, the evidence of possible misconduct or crime is thin. It is heavily dependent on the dark images of the son of Biden in the administration of Burisma, a company associated with Ukrainian figures with history of corruption, while his father served as the vice-president of the United States. Republicans have referred to simultaneous emails sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Chris Heinz, step-son of former Secretary of State John Kerry and a one-time business partner of Hunter Biden, who have expressed concern about the arrangement. The younger Biden has since acknowledged that it was “poor judgment” to get involved in Ukraine.

As a whip, Biden was a pointy person for the Obama administration on Russia and Eastern European issues and in 2015 he insisted on firing a Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin – even threatening to withhold US assistance until Shokin was gone.

GOP defenders of the president call that the real consideration and claim that Biden wanted Shokin to disappear because he was investigating Burisma. But Ukrainian officials said the investigation was dormant at the time, and in addition, a wide spectrum of US and international officials, including Biden, were explicit about wanting Shokin to leave because he was not seen as sufficient anti-corruption.

During the Senate process, the President’s defense team spent hours expressing Biden’s allegations. Some legislators, such as Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), publicly speculated that they actively harm Biden’s reputation and harm his position in the primary democratic president. And Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) took the step to show TV ads in the early Caucus state of Iowa, in which he stated that Biden “got away with it.”

For Democrats, who argued that the court case offered the Biden smear spectacle that Trump always wanted, the idea that convention republicans would move to investigate this further is deceptive.

“If they want to deepen the view, they have participated in a sham,” said Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), “they are very welcome.”

Several Senate Committees could conduct Biden-related investigations: the Graham Judicial Committee could investigate it, as could the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, which is chaired by Senator James Risch (R-ID).

Indeed, during his interview with Bartiromo, Graham made a personal appeal to Risch: “Jim, if you watch the show, I hope you are, we must call the Chief of Staff to John Kerry, who was told interesting about the conflict because Hunter Biden is on the board of Burisma early on. ”

A spokesperson for Risch said the chairman had not seen the interview and is currently not commenting on investigations.

A member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), joked that his panel “probably had to fight against Lindsey Graham” for jurisdiction. But in the end he expressed a general view of the GOP of the Senate: “I don’t think there is any doubt that Vice President Biden’s son’s scheme is one that people would ask questions under different circumstances,” Rubio said The Daily Beast.

“Our constant concern,” he added, “should be whether we send a lot of money to a country with serious corruption problems.”

On the other side of research that Trump and his supporters crave – the whistleblower they believed to be deliberately undermining his presidency – progress seems unlikely.

Graham said the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Commission, senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Would soon be moving to have the whistleblower appear for testimony. But according to a well-informed source of information from the Senate, Graham misrepresented the intentions of the panel regarding the whistleblower in Ukraine.

According to this source, there has been internal discussion about inviting testimonials from the whistleblower, a CIA official. But the focus of that testimony will not be Ukraine or Trump. It will strengthen the protection of whistleblowers in the intelligence services – something that has jeopardized the right-wing campaign to report the whistleblower.

Such a testimony is unlikely to take place in the near future. The commission is in a sort of retention pattern until the panel “can guarantee his or her safety, which has been the problem so far,” the expert commission source said.

When asked if his committee would move to hear whistleblower testimonials, Burr simply told reporters: “We are investigating the entire whistleblower process.”

Even Paul, who wanted to draw attention to the whistleblower – who even tried to read the name of someone who allegedly would be that person in conservative media – refused to urge Burr to investigate further, simply saying that the committee should decide.

In any case, Paul stated that it would be Democrats who would most aggressively take on the mantle of investigations after acquittal, predicting that House Democrats would sue former National Security Advisor John Bolton within a few days.

“They are the ones,” said Paul, “who will not let it go.”

—With additional reporting from Spencer Ackerman

