Senate republicans admit Trump did it, but he agreed

During the last four months, congressional democrats have collected thousands of pages of evidence, listened to dozens of hours of testimony and prepared a 300-page report stating how President Donald J. Trump abused his office when he refused Ukraine’s military assistance in exchange for politically-motivated research into democratic opponents.

Despite all this, Trump seemed challenging, even calm, in the face of one of the most important American political storms in modern history. The telephone conversation was “perfect”, the motivations pure; the investigation into it was merely a partisan witch hunt to overturn an election that the Democrats still could not tolerate.

The president’s resistance paid off on Wednesday. Despite several Republican Senators who admitted that House Democrats had proven the case that Trump had abused his office, one but Mitt Romney of Utah voted to acquit him for abusing his office and obstructing Congress. The two articles of deposition failed to pass the Senate, the first with a vote of 48 to 52 and the last with a vote of 47 to 53. All Democrats voted for each count to condemn. Romney only voted to convict for abuse of power.

The census was only the last illustration of the extent to which the president has become the political commodity that most appears to be protecting the Republican Party. Indeed, the loyalty Republicans showed on Capitol Hill in the course of the trial often left Democrats despondent, wondering what else they could have done to prove that Trump deserved to be removed from office.

For President Trump, Wednesday’s acquittal will almost certainly be formulated as a complete justification – an outcome that has long been feared by leading democratic leaders who have been asking for months behind closed doors or long-term settlement procedures would be counterproductive. House speaker Nancy Pelosi took fire from fellow house legislators when she slowed down the impeachment talks – largely for this reason – in April after the publication of the Mueller report, which found that Moscow was involved in the 2016 presidential election and the various presidential elections. Team Trump had contacts with Russians. It was only when news of Trump’s efforts to get Ukrainians to dig dirty about Joe and Hunter Biden came through a complaint from an anonymous whistleblower.

“I think the speaker was very cautious despite convincing evidence. I think she was well aware of the division that impeachment procedures entail, “said Rep. David Cilline (D-RI), who is a member of the House Judicial Commission. “But I think that when the Ukrainian scandal broke out, many things changed. I think everyone understood that this behavior was different from the Mueller report because it took place while he was president and it was a crime. If we did not take action, we would be a country with a president who could just pick up the phone and call on foreign aid. “

After the news of the whistleblower claim that Trump had not only put pressure on Ukraine for investigation, but had tried to hide its reports, some Republicans were initially interested. Several said they were willing to acknowledge that Trump was engaged in a consideration for Ukraine. But as the trial came closer, the majority of GOP lawmakers condemned the proceedings as a partisan attempt to kick Trump out of office.

Nevertheless, Democrats clung for months to the hope that a steady stream of evidence and testimony from people within the president’s own administration – including those he had appointed himself – would be enough to convince a handful of Republicans to expel Trump. At the heart of the investigation, a democratic senator told The Daily Beast that he presented about half a dozen of his GOP colleagues as potential yes votes for conviction.

The Democrats’ argument that Trump was abusing his office seemed to be losing steam as the days rolled past the senate. The room itself was often filled with sleepy senators, on both sides of the aisle, scribbling on notepads when the house managers provided evidence that they had already made public months before.

In the meantime, Democrats soon moved from greeting their work in Parliament to defending the essence of why they first moved to investigating accusations. Due to the design of the president’s legal team, the trial became an argument primarily about the trial, not the evidence, and turned into a tit-for-tat about whether the case was even worth discussing .

“There is a good way to do things and a reverse way to do things,” said Patrick Philbin, White House Deputy Counselor, on the senate floor in the days prior to the testimony. “And not letting Parliament go through a process that is thorough and complete, and simply passing things through in a party and political way and then dumping it into this room to clean up everything, is a very dangerous precedent that needs to be set. “

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, told The Daily Beast in an interview that Republicans “hid behind the trial” because they understood that the facts of the case looked “very bad.” more than a week from GOP lawmakers who slammed the impeachment investigators of the house to present an incomplete case to the senate, rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-NY), who was working on the home investigation, dismissed allegations she and her colleagues could have done more. They had “jumped through hoops” to try to gather evidence and present the case to the American public, “Scanlon said.

And yet not everyone in the party was completely satisfied. The House interviewed dozens of witnesses during its investigation in the fall, but it never issued summonses for fears that the White House would defy them or accumulate them in court to drag the trial into irrelevance. That formed the basis for another article of accusation. But it also meant that important witnesses, such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton, could hide behind legal reasons for not appearing.

“It was the House of Representatives that refused to pursue the witness testimony because they wanted to dismiss the president before Christmas,” Graham said on Twitter last week. “Only in Washington would anyone call that decision” Blocking Witnesses. “

In the end, House Democrats and their assistants told The Daily Beast that they were starting to see the commissions’ relationship with Bolton as a dance – a game he would or would not guess if he would tell Congress everything and not just in an upcoming book .

Their hope was awakened when Bolton said he would appear in the senate for questioning if required by summons.

“What we are saying now is that if you have questions about what the President has, you now have a new witness who would not testify when we prosecute our case in Parliament that is now prepared to testify and you hear from him,” said Re. Eric Swallwell (D-CA), member of the House’s intelligence committee.

And for a brief moment during the three-week senate process, the Democrats believed that the tide was about to turn in their favor and that Republicans would have no choice but to at least ask Bolton to testify. The New York Times published a story on January 26 stating that the upcoming Bolton book outlined the details of how Trump linked the investigation into the Bidens and the 2016 elections to his administration’s freezing of military aid. And in the declining hours before senators voted for witnesses, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, made a statement that confused reporters when he said he spoke in Bolton in September about the early stages of the House Investigation and that the former Trump official had him encouraged to look at repressing former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

The news about Bolton’s possible testimony reached as far as Kiev, where Oleksandr Danylyuk, Bolton’s former counterpart, told The Daily Beast that he trusted the former US national security adviser more than anyone else in the Trump government.

But even with these revelations, GOP senators did not shrink.

“I am certainly not interested in hearing (Bolton) witnesses,” said Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) during the testimony debate. “The truth is if he wants to testify … the only place where you can have a double job where you can do the work of the people and have the deposition process is in the house.”

In the service of protecting Trump, no line of defense seemed too extreme or bizarre. President’s legal representative, media-loving lawyer Alan Dershowitz, went to the source of the senate to push the new theory that if Trump had done exactly what he was accused of – and in the service of his re-election no less – it would be de facto constitutional as long as he believed that his actions were in the public interest.

That line, along with wider pushback from Republicans, stunned and frustrated Democrats, especially those who were closely involved in the investigations of the House, whose call for new witnesses seemed to grow from a place of annoyance.

“We invited John Bolton to testify and do you know what he told us? I’m not coming and if you sue me, I’ll sue you, “said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on the senate floor in his role as house manager.

Because the focus was on Bolton, another former Trump employee insisted on his documents and testimony for the record in the senate process. For weeks, Lev Parnas, a former employee of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, made public statements and television appearances in which he discussed his time with Giuliani and the efforts of President Trump in Ukraine. The Daily Beast has received a recording from Joseph Bondy, the lawyer of Parnas, who recorded President Trump with the call to dismiss Yovanovitch. Bondy said it was made by Igor Fruman, a former partner of Parnas.

Bondy wrote a letter to McConnell in which he revealed that he had information “that was directly relevant to investigating the president’s accusation.” prepare an incomplete home survey.

With 51 votes needed to submit new witnesses or documents, attention focused on Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN), an important Republican rocking voice. When the Republican of Tennessee announced late on January 30 – the night before the vote – that he would no longer call witnesses, it assured everything that the trial would end without additional testimonials.

“The serious question that the constitution must address to senators is whether the president has committed such an extreme and serious act that it ends up at the level of a high crime and crime. Yes he did. “

– Mitt Romney

Democrats made a final attempt to defend their cause, this time in a unified press conference with members of the senate. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) closed the press with a warning:

“The bottom line is that they are likely to get what they want at the end of this,” Harris said, referring to Republicans and the witness voice. “We are going to end this today or maybe tomorrow, but the evidence, the evidence that we know is available, will not be presented and what that means because this has not been a fair trial and therefore they cannot run from this building and claim and claim that there has been a real acquittal. “

But by Wednesday morning, all the pleading, the emotional speech on the senate floor, the calls for legislators to vote for their conscience – not for their political interests – seemed to be for nothing. No witnesses had come and the time to vote was in the room. A feeling of sadness had begun; the realization that the measure would fail quite dramatically and that Trump would have the justification he longed for.

That can still be true. But before lawmakers registered their positions, Democrats were offered the rarest of political developments: a real surprise.

Romney spoke to announce that he would support the conviction. And by doing this, he merely gave them a forge of confirmation that their efforts had indeed been strong enough to overcome the president’s appeal to his party. He became the first senator in American history who voted to condemn a president of his own party.

“The serious question that the constitution must address to senators is whether the president has committed such an extreme and serious act that it ends up at the level of a high crime and crime. Yes, he did, “Romney said. “My vote is likely to be the minority in the Senate, but regardless of these things, I will tell my children and their children with my voice that I have done my duty to the best of my ability, believing that my country was expecting it from me. “

.