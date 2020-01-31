Senate rejects witnesses in Trump trial and acquits

Sen. Mitch McConnell (Shutterstock)

By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate rejected the idea of ​​witnessing in President Donald Trump’s removal process at the end of Friday, all but ensuring his final acquittal. But senators considered postponing the final vote on his fate to next week.

The vote on admitting new witnesses was defeated by 51-49 in an almost party vote.

Despite the Democrats’ unique focus on hearing new testimonies, the Republican majority has ignored those demands to make this the first process of depositing the Senate without witnesses. Even new Friday revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton did not hurl GOP senators, who said they had heard enough.

That means the final outcome for Trump would be an acquittal “in name only,” Rep said. Val Demings, D-Fla., A public prosecutor during the last debate. Some called it a cover.

The president’s accusation ends up square in an election year for a divided nation. Caucus voting starts Monday in Iowa, and Trump gives his State of the Union address the following night.

Trump was accused by the House last month of accusing him of abused power and hindering Congress like no other president did when he tried to press Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and then the congressional probe of his blocked actions.

The Democrats wanted testimony from John Bolton, the former national security adviser to Trump, whose forthcoming book links Trump directly to the charges. But Bolton will not be summoned and none of this seemed to influence the expected outcome of the process.

In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton writes that the president asked him at an Oval Office meeting in early May to strengthen his efforts to get Ukraine Democrats investigated, according to a person who read the passage and told the Associated Press. The person, who was not authorized to disclose the contents of the book, spoke only on condition of anonymity.

In the meeting, Bolton said the president asked him to call the new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and persuade him to meet Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was planning to go to Ukraine to investigate the Ukrainians to investigate the political rivals of the president. Bolton writes that he never made the call to Zelenskiy after the meeting, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

The revelation adds more details to claims about when and how Trump first attempted to influence Ukraine to support research into his rivals who are central to the abuse of power levy in the first accusation article.

The story was first reported Friday by The New York Times.

Trump gave a quick denial.

“I have never instructed John Bolton to organize a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of America’s biggest corruption fighters and by far the greatest mayor in NYC history, to meet President Zelenskiy,” Trump said. “That meeting never happened.”

Major Republican senators said that even if Trump has committed crimes accused by the House, they are not accusing and the party proceedings must end.

“I didn’t need proof anymore because I thought it was proven that the president did what he was told to do,” GOP told Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, an important defender, to reporters in the Capitol on Friday.

“But that did not lead to the level of an unassailable crime.”

Alaskan Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said she would also oppose more testimony in the charged partisan sphere after she “came to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the senate.” She said, “The convention has failed.”

Willing to draw a conclusion, Trump’s allies nevertheless suggest the shift in timing to extend the procedure to next week and it shows the importance of the moment for senators in casting votes in just the third presidential trial accusation in American history.

The situation remained smooth, but senators have indicated that they want more time to publicly discuss the allegations and express their views on the upcoming vote, according to a Republican who is familiar with the proposal but has no authority to discuss it. The person received anonymity.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the offer to Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, the person said. Senators thought about it while the proceedings on the floor of the Senate were ongoing. Schumer did not agree yet.

According to the proposal, the senate would resume Monday for definitive arguments, with time Monday and Tuesday for senators to speak. The final vote would be Wednesday.

To end the trial, Trump’s lawyers argued that the House had already heard of 17 witnesses and presented the 28,578 page report to the Senate. They warned against extending it further after House Trump had been largely accused along party lines after less than three months of formal proceedings, making it the fastest, most partisan presidential accusation in American history.

Some senators stressed the importance of the moment.

“What do you want your place to be in history?” Asked one of the house managers, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., A former Army Ranger.

Trump is almost assured of final acquittal with the Senate by no means among the 67 votes needed for conviction and removal.

To hear more witnesses, four Republicans would be needed to break with the majority of the 53 seats and demand more testimony along with all Democrats.

But that effort is short. Only two Republicans, Mitt Romney of Utah and Sen. Susan Collins from Maine is expected to add most Democrats to the vote to find more witnesses and documents.

Chief Judge John Roberts, in the rare role that chairs the deposition process, can break a tie, but that seems unlikely.

Murkowski remarked when announcing her decision that she did not want to drag the chief judge to the partisan fight.

Protesters stood outside the Capitol when senators arrived on Friday, but few visitors watched from the Senate galleries.

Bolton’s forthcoming book claims that he personally heard Trump say he wanted to withhold military assistance from Ukraine until it agreed to investigate the Bidens. Trump denies saying such a thing.

The White House has blocked its officials to testify in the proceedings and has argued that there are “significant amounts of classified information” in the Bolton manuscript. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was fired – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contains no secret information.

Associated Press writers Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly, Laurie Kellman, Deb Riechmann and Padmananda Rama have contributed to this report.