Senate ready to acquit President Trump

WASHINGTON – The Senate closes the third deposition process in American history on Wednesday with an anything but acquittal from President Donald Trump.

67 votes were needed – two-thirds of the 100-member Senate – to condemn Trump. That is unlikely with Republicans holding 53 seats in the room. Senators meet on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern to pass judgment.

But what is unknown is who could break the ranks of their respective parties into what would be an insignificant vote of guilty or not guilty on two articles of deposition adopted by Parliament more than a month ago.

The drama has somewhat subsided since the second – Utah Sen. Mitt Romney – from the moderate Republicans who are considered possible votes to condemn, have announced their decisions to speak to the president. Romney is expected to hold a spokesperson on Wednesday before the Senate meets again as a court.

And there are a few Democrats – Sens. Joe Manchin from West Virginia, Doug Jones from Alabama and Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona – who only announced their decisions on Tuesday.

Trump became the third president in American history to be deposed when the House passed two deposition articles in December. The first accuses him of abuse of power because he would have put pressure on Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit him politically. The second accuses Trump of obstructing Congress during the House investigation into his dealings with Ukraine.

Utah Lee, Mike Lee, is one of the majority of Republicans who will vote to acquit Trump. He will give an afternoon speech on Wednesday around noon to further explain his position.

“I expect to talk with the merits and with the process and both with the lack of evidence and the lack of articles as written,” Lee said.

The second-term senator, who consulted with the White House defense team before the trial began, has never departed from his view that Trump has not requested personal political favors from Ukraine. He described obstruction of Congress as “absurd” and “made up.”

During the trial, he asked the whistleblower’s motives, whose complaint started the accusation investigation, and concluded that foreign service workers who testified that home investigators represent a “deep state” of dissatisfied government career officials who want to reject a president where they want it disagree. .

Sen. Mike Mike, R-Utah, member of the Senate Court, arrives Thursday, January 9, 2020 for a markup session on Capitol Hill in Washington. Yesterday, Lee criticized a security briefing on Iran by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior officials, saying it was “probably the worst briefing I have seen, at least on a military issue,” in the Senate in nine years.

J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

But other Republicans who will vote to acquit the president are not as ardent as Lee that Trump has done nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine or in opposing House requests for witnesses and documents.

In recent days, some Republican senators have stated in public statements and speeches on the floor that they did not approve of Trump’s behavior – calling it wrong, shameful, and exceeding – but also said it had not been removed from office.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, became the last moderate Republican to state that she would vote to acquit the president on both articles of deposition in a speech on Tuesday.

“It is my opinion that, unless extraordinary circumstances require a different result, we must entrust people with the most fundamental decision of a democracy, namely who should lead their country,” Collins said in her speech.

She then told reporters that the number of senators who criticized the president’s behavior was a sufficient reprimand and that she would have been more open to a resolution censoring Trump instead of arguing for his removal.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, walks to the Senate Chamber for President Donald Trump’s trial in Capitol on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Washington, while senators continue the trial for President Donald Trump.

Steve Helber, Associated Press

Manchin, who said he was undecided on Monday in his speech on the floor, drove the idea of ​​disapproving Trump, although it doesn’t seem to get much grip. Jones, a former federal prosecutor and democrat looking for re-election in a strong pro-Trump Alabama, told reporters that he is likely to announce his vote on Wednesday morning.

More than a dozen democrats alternately alternated votes on the senate floor to condemn.

The day began with senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Who destroyed the attempt to accuse and remove Trump as the political revenge of the Democrats for losing the 2016 elections.

“That is the original sin of this presidency: that he won and they lost,” he said.

“We have done our duty,” he said. “I urge all our colleagues to cast the vote that clearly requires the facts, the constitution, the public interest – vote to acquit the president from the charges.”

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Responded in a short speech and accused his GOP colleagues of Trump misconduct under the carpet.

“The board, the top people and the senate republicans all hide the truth,” Schumer said. “The charges are extremely serious. Interfering with an election, blackmailing a foreign country, interfering with our elections is the core of our democracy. “

