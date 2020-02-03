Senate Process: Lee and Romney show courage and character

President Donald J. Trump’s accusation process has melted the sensitivities of the nation. With ever-increasing harshness, the white-hot rhetorical heat emanating from the US Senate Chamber has erupted throughout the country, burning the American psyche, and burning courtesy. Screaming and demonizing is at the boiling point and anger has replaced reason throughout the political spectrum.

I don’t quote singer Bono often in this column, but I think he’s on track when he says, “Being one, being united is something great. But the right to be respected is perhaps even greater.”

In the carcinogenic substance of the United States Senate, two senators who disagree on several issues related to the deposition procedures have given the model for something bigger: how you stand by your principles, keep your promises and are authentic respectful .

Utah Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney have taken different positions during the trial. Where they differ with regard to the issues does not affect their relationship, their respect for each other or their dedication to principles and the people they represent.

It is true: two people with different opinions can both stand with integrity and dignity. Both Lee and Romney are firmly committed to what they believe to be true. How they do it is a lesson for the nation.

I’m not going to go into details about the process and I really don’t care where you stand when it comes to President Trump. I’m just asking you to put that aside and consider a model that is worth modeling.

Romney has taken a lot of warmth for his vote, with 47 democrats, to call extra witnesses in the Senate process. He believed that information from certain witnesses would be enlightening for the task for the senate and would help to faithfully perform the oath that each senator has taken.

Lee opposed the use of additional witnesses for various reasons, including aspects of the constitutional process, the possible removal of the privilege and the need for all future presidents to have an open dialogue with top advisers on national security issues.

No one should be surprised by the position of both senators. They both do exactly what they said they would do if they were elected to the Senate. They continue to show that finding allies and building alliances on important points does not mean that you withdraw from principles or promises to voters. Interestingly, the Utah duo appears to be the only senators who have discovered the transactional nature of the current government.

As the Deseret News Editorial Board recently stated: “Mike Lee, the senator of Utah, has given terrible reproaches to the Trump government regarding the continuing US military involvement in Yemen and congress meetings regarding US actions in Iran. He also stood next to President Trump and many of his democratic colleagues when the President signed a historic two-part criminal justice reform. Sen. Mitt Romney has assisted the Trump government and voted on a number of tax and regulatory bills, while opposing the government’s actions with regard to Ukraine and restricting certain refugees from entering the country.

“The fact that the senators of Utah can stand in principle, negotiate from a position of strength, compromise on the well-being of the country and disagree without disdain, is to be welcomed.”

Lee is regularly destroyed by the political left and is blown back by the more established components of the republican party. Romney is regularly a target of the more conservative elements within the GOP.

It may be a surprise to many politicians that Romney actually votes with President Trump more often than Lee. According to the political analysis website FiveThirtyEight.com, Romney votes in the position of the president more than 80% of the time, while Lee steps in at 74%. The point is that they are both willing to let their policies and principles compete in the market of ideas, regardless of their party or Washington policy.

I have worked and observed with both men in different circumstances. They are both good, honorable people who are willing to stand by principles, even if it is not popular. Neither is perfect, but both regularly demonstrate the qualities that the country should want in its leaders.

Political courage and real character are not required to fight against your enemies. Courage and character are needed when you have to compete with your friends and supporters.

In the days prior to the Senate vote on witnesses, Romney recorded a barrage of attacks. Romney never once reacted in anger, never questioned the motives of his opponents or admonished them with mocking adjectives. He has shown restraint, balance and dedication to doing what he thinks is right. The attacks escalated after the vote and grew into a total avalanche of anger, contempt and contempt.

Lee quickly went to Twitter, courageous and ashamed with the words: “Mitt Romney is a good friend and an excellent senator. In many cases we disagree about this process. But he respects the attentiveness, integrity and guts he has shown during this process. Utah and the Senate are lucky to have it. “

This was no small gesture; it came at a price. Many Lee supporters reacted with patronizing ridicule, while his Twitter feed was melted by thousands of rants, hunters and cries that he was no longer fit to be a senator and had to be thrown aside with Romney.

Lee showed courage and character by telling his supporters that they were wrong in judging a colleague’s character based on a different view of a mood.

Stockwell Day Jr., a Canadian politician, once said: “Because in my opinion all people are creatures of God’s design, we must respect all other people. That does not mean that I have to agree with their choices or with their opinions, but I do indeed respect them as people. “

Unity is not equality in America. Our differences can give strength. Our ability to disagree in higher ways, with respect rather than anger, will determine whether the fabric that binds this nation will withstand the contemptuous tugs and polarizing traits of current politics.

Both senators, whether you agree with them or not, have powerfully demonstrated the model that must shape the future of the nation: “Being one, being united is something wonderful. But the right to be different is perhaps even greater. “