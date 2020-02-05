Senate indemnifies Trump in almost party-final judgment, ending deposition

WASHINGTON – Senators found President Donald Trump not guilty of two articles of deposition on Wednesday, making him the third president in history to be deposed by the House but acquitted by the Senate – despite Mitt Romney’s vote to condemn.

Romney was the only senator to break out of the Republican party when he found Trump guilty of abuse of power, but the president was acquitted of this accusation in a 52-48 vote. The president was also acquitted of obstruction of Congress in a party rule 53-47 votes.

Fellow GOP senator Mike Lee declared Trump “not guilty” on both articles of deposition.

Less than two hours before senators sat down, Romney gave a brief and sometimes moving statement of his vote to condemn.

“I am a deeply religious person,” Romney said, pausing for a few seconds to collect his emotions. “I take an oath before God as a huge consequence. I knew from the start that taxing the president, the leader of my own party, would be the most difficult decision I have ever experienced. I wasn’t wrong. “

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks on the senate floor about the charges against President Donald Trump in the US Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Senate television via AP

In a statement, the White House accused the accusation process of being corrupt and described the acquittal of the Senate as “full justification and exemption.”

“The President is delighted to place this final chapter of shameful behavior in the past and looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of the American people in 2020 and beyond,” the statement said.

The outcome was almost certain, since the GOP has a majority of 53-47 Senates. During the days prior to the vote, Republicans after the Republican announced their decision to acquit the president, assured that it was by no means 67 votes needed to condemn Trump.

The public galleries above the Senate floor were almost full and quiet when the sergeant asked the weapons spectators to refrain from approving or rejecting the results. The solemn process of reading each article and then asking each senator to express his or her decision – “guilty” or “not guilty” – yielded a dramatic conclusion to the 14-day trial.

The mood lit up when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Chief Justice John Roberts presented a Golden Gavel Award, an honor usually given to senators who represent the floor for 100 hours.

“I think he did something else,” McConnell said.

In this video image, John Roberts, president of the president of the United States, ends the charges against President Donald Trump in the Senate in the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday February 5, 2020.

Senate television via AP

Roberts, in turn, invited senators to visit the Supreme Court to sit in a front row reserved for lawmakers to “hear an argument or make one,” he said, while senators laughed before it process ended.

The vote reached a maximum of nearly five months of deposition proceedings initiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in September and ended in the McConnell Senate, “reflecting the nation’s relentless party participation for three years in the Trump presidency” , according to the Associated Press.

The partisan animosity was reflected in McConnell’s remarks in court, mocking Pelosi’s refusal to accept the Senate’s judgment, “whatever that means,” he said. “Maybe she’ll tear it up as if she was making the president’s speech last night.”

Pelosi was initially reluctant to initiate an expulsion procedure against Trump when, after the 2018 elections, she took control of the house and refused more progressive votes that “he is not worth it” and it was too divided unless there was two-part support .

But a whistleblower complaint that emerged during a telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy forced her hand. Home investigators claimed that the July 25 conversation revealed Trump abusing his power by withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for research into political rival Joe Biden. The obstruction of the indictment by Congress stemmed from the fact that the White House was blocking summons requests and documents.

The articles of deposition were the result of the fastest, most partisan deposition in American history, without Republicans joining the House Democrats to vote for the charges. The Republican Senate kept pace with the fastest lawsuit ever, and the first without witnesses or consultations.

In this video image, the senators are voting on the first article of deposition during the trial of deposition against President Donald Trump in the Senate in the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Senate television via AP

Romney and senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, were the only two republicans who voted for witnesses. In his speech on the ground, Romney said he had hoped to hear something that “would give him reasonable doubt and thus take away the terrible obligation to vote for deposition.”

He acknowledged that his vote was unimportant for the president and that voters would ultimately be the final judge in November.

“But regardless of these things, with my voice, I will tell my children and their children that I have done my duty to the best of my ability, believing that my country was expecting it from me,” he said. “I will only be one name among the many, no more or less, for future generations of Americans looking at the report of this trial. They will only notice that I was among the senators who found that what the President did was wrong, seriously wrong. “

Predicted by some to be “fiercely disapproved” and attacked by Trump and his supporters, he said, “Does anyone seriously believe that I agree with these consequences other than from an inevitable belief that my oath before God demanded it of me?”

The response from Trump allies was rapid, with the son of the president saying that Romney should be expelled from the party.

But Republican leaders rejected the idea as quickly as “crazy talks” and asked, according to The Hill.

“I think Senator Romney largely supports everything we have tried to achieve,” McConnell told reporters shortly after the vote.

Asked how long Romney would stay in the doghouse, McConnell laughed and added, “We don’t have doghouses here. The most important voice is the next one.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Leaves the room after leading President Donald Trump’s accusation in the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Lee also provided a spokesperson earlier in the day, arguing that aggressively deteriorating power relations and the creation of what he called a “fourth branch” of irresponsible bureaucrats were the main cause of the House’s accusation.

He said that the Trump government acted within its constitutional authority to interrupt aid to Ukraine until it was convinced that the aid paid by the taxpayer would be well spent.

“I will vote to defend the actions of this president. I am voting against reversing the vote the American people took some three and a half years ago,” he said. “I am voting for the principle of freedom, precisely for the principles that our Constitution is designed to protect.”

Utah Rep. Ben McAdams, the only democrat in the Utah congressional delegation, reminded constituents that he voiced a similar reason to Romney for approving both December depositions.

He said that what Trump did was wrong and justified accountability. “I also said that I knew that my vote would not remove the president from his position and that the senate would probably acquit the president. I believe that our country is bigger than one man or one of the parties. I trust the American people in making future election decisions, “McAdams said.

Republican members of the delegation expressed their relief at the conclusion of the trial.

“I am glad that this charade has finally ended,” said Republican representative Chris Stewart, who is a member of the House Intelligence Committee that investigated the whistleblower complaint. “It’s time for Congress to get back to work on behalf of the American people.”

Rep. John Curtis, a republican, said that those who disagree with the verdict get a chance to be heard in the November election. “In the meantime, I remain committed to making real progress with my colleagues, regardless of party, to improve the life of Utahns.”