Senate Democrats Nix Contract talks with Shadow, Company Behind Disastrous Iowa Caucus App

The campaign arm of the Democratic Party Senate ran away from a deal to buy voter contact software from the vendor in the center of controversy over a faulty app that threw Monday’s Iowa caucuses into a state of total chaos.

Two sources told The Daily Beast that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee had talks with Shadow Inc. had stopped the morning after the caucus debacle. The party organ had concluded a deal to use Shadow for its peer-to-peer SMS technology. The committee was already uncertain about the deal, but the new shame of Shadow forced them to put the proposed contract on ice. The DSCC declined to comment. Shadow did not return a request for comment.

The DSCC account would have been a major gain for Shadow. The company has done business with a number of democratic campaigns, but none of its national campaign weapons, according to reports from the Federal Election Commission. That loss of business is just the latest outage of the disastrous roll-out of Shadow’s app during Monday night’s caucuses – for which votes are still being reported from late Wednesday night.

Numerous district chairs reported problems with the app on Monday evening, exacerbating the confusion and delays in reporting and tabling votes from the first Democratic presidential match. The Iowa Democratic Party reported on Tuesday that the app had suffered a “coding error.”

Shadow issued a statement on Tuesday in which he apologized for those problems. “We will apply the lessons learned in the future and have already corrected the underlying technology problem,” the group said. “We take these issues very seriously and are committed to improving and developing to support the goal of the Democratic Party to modernize its electoral processes.”

“I’m really disappointed that part of our technology has caused a problem that has made the caucus difficult,” Shadow CEO Gerard Niemira told Bloomberg on Tuesday. “We really feel terrible about that.”

The problems of the Iowa-caucus app raised questions among some Democrats about the expertise and qualifications of the company, and that of its main investor, the deep-rooted Democratic digital group ACRONYM. But the Iowa experience entailed both political and technical issues for the DSCC.

When details of Shadow’s work – and by extension ACRONYM – came to the fore in Iowa, some interested political observers, mainly supporters of President Donald Trump and the democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, began to spread conspiracy theories about the companies and their alleged favoritism for presidential campaigns that had purchased their services last year, including that of former vice president Joe Biden and former mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg.

These theories were often dubious, but a new contract between Shadow and a national body of the Democratic Party in the immediate aftermath of the controversy would probably cause a headache for the party at a time when it is trying to clear up the mess of Iowa and a air project of unity and competence.

For his part, Shadow has already suffered catastrophic reputation damage. The Nevada Democratic Party quickly announced on Tuesday that it would not use the Shadow app for which it had already paid tens of thousands of dollars this month. Hours after his role in Iowa had surfaced, his own investors tried to distance themselves from the company.

