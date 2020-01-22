Senate approves rules, dismisses witnesses on first day of indictment

Early Wednesday morning, the Senate approved the rules for the trial of President Donald Trump’s removal from office in a party vote that delays the question of whether the Senate should summon witnesses and documents until later in the trial. Senate majority rules Mitch McConnell was approved 53-47 after Republicans defeated a series of amendments by Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer on the opening day of the impeachment trial. Schumer proposed 11 amendments to subpoena a wealth of Trump administration documents and witnesses, such as Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and former national security adviser John Bolton, but the amendments were thwarted almost entirely by political party votes, 53 -47. As the debate continued until the wee hours of Wednesday morning, anger began to mount. Chief Justice John Roberts reprimanded both the House Directors and the President’s counsel after particularly intense discussions with the Speaker of the House Judiciary, Jerry Nadler, White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and the Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow. Roberts said he urged both parties “on equal terms to remember that they are addressing the largest deliberative body in the world.” Schumer’s amendments are part of an effort by Democrats in the House and in the Senate to attack the resolution establishing the rules of the trial, which postpones a decision on the search for witnesses and documents until the statements of opening remarks and that senators be given an opportunity to ask questions of the directors of the House and the President’s legal team. “The McConnell rules seem to have been designed by President Trump for President Trump. He is asking the Senate to rush as quickly as possible and making collecting evidence as difficult as possible,” Schumer said in the Senate Tuesday. “The McConnell resolution will result in a rushed trial with little evidence in the dark of the night.” The debate on the rules of the trial took place after the majority of the Senate Mitch McConnell decided to modify the resolution of the trial shortly before its adoption Tuesday, amid the concerns of key Senate Republicans and an uproar The new resolution will give the directors of the House and the President’s team three days each to present their 24-hour pleadings instead of two as McConnell originally proposed. There have also been changes in the resolution section that would not have admitted Chamber testimony without a vote – now evidence will be admitted automatically unless there is a motion from the President’s team to throw away the evidence. Democrats in both houses, who accused McConnell and Senate Republicans of working with the President to rush through the impeachment lawsuit. The Democrats broke out when McConnell’s four-page organizational resolution was released Monday evening , dividing 24 hours over two days for the opening of debates, delaying the question of witnesses until the arguments are finished and requiring a vote for the presentation of evidence in the House. Despite the changes, the Democrats urged the Senate on Tuesday to obtain documents and testimony from the start. “If the Senate votes to deny witnesses and documents, the opening statements will be the end of the trial,” said House Intelligence president Adam. Schiff, the chief prosecutor and Californian Democrat, said on Tuesday during the trial debate: “So to say,” Let’s just say the opening statements, then we’ll see “, means we’re going to have the trial, and maybe we can just sweep it all under the rug. “Two GOP aides said the changes made by McConnell were the result of the concerns of moderate Republicans. Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine and other colleagues “expressed concern about the 24-hour opening statement in two days and the admission of the House transcript is the record,” said at CNN Annie Clark, a spokesperson for Collins. “Her position was that the trial should follow the Clinton model as much as possible. She believes these changes are a significant improvement.” Collins broke with Republicans in an amendment vote, joining Democrats in the 10th amendment to allow parties 24 hours to respond to queries to be tabled Wednesday morning. He failed 52-48. Schumer’s amendments asked for subpoenas for a multitude of documents related to Ukraine, including those related to Presidential appeals with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, discussions on Bidens-related inquiries and in Burisma, and the freezing of American security aid. Ukraine. The amendments included calls to subpoena the White House, the National Security Council, the State Department and the OMB for the documents. McConnell told the Senate before the start of the trial that he had the votes of the Republicans to go forward. McConnell said his proposal closely followed President Bill Clinton’s 1999 impeachment trial which was “fair, impartial and closely follows precedents.” “Here in the Senate, the president’s lawyers will finally receive a level playing field for House Democrats, and will finally be able to present the president’s case,” said McConnell. Cipollone, who heads the president’s defense, said the president’s team supported the resolution. “We think that once you hear these initial presentations, the only conclusion will be that the president did absolutely nothing wrong, “said Cipollone. “And that these indictments do not begin to approach the standard required by the Constitution.” Debate could take place behind closed doors Tuesday’s session was the first substantive day of the Senate trial after the House removed Trump last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House Democrats accuse President of abusing his office by denying US security assistance and a White House meeting while pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rivals and then by concealing it by obstructing the removal investigation. House recall officials and the President’s legal team included a summary of their case against the President – including television footage of the President’s comments and extracts from the testimony of witnesses to the dismissal of the Chamber – while they were detailing their files to obtain documents and subpoena. “The misconduct described in these articles is the most serious ever charged against a president,” said Schiff. “When the founders drafted the impeachment clause, they had precisely in mind this type of conduct, conduct which abuses the power of the office for personal gain, which undermines our national security and which calls for a foreign interference in the democratic process of an election. “The President’s attorneys rejected the Chamber, accusing that the investigation into the removal of the Chamber did not provide the President with guarantees of due process and that the Chamber did not really follow up on his summons before the after the White House challenged them. The president’s legal team has largely focused on procedural issues in the debate for more witnesses and documents. “If I have appeared in a court in this country and I said, “Judge, my case is overwhelming, but I’m not ready to go yet. I need more evidence” … I would be evicted in two seconds, “said Cipollone. “And that is exactly what should happen here.” The directors and the president’s team were each given an hour to debate each amendment. As hours of debate extended into Tuesday evening, senators are installed in their role in the pro as silent jurors, prohibited from speaking during debates on the amendments on which they would vote. Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy said it was in Schumer how many amendments would be proposed – and what time Tuesday night’s debate would be held. But he argued that it was necessary because it could be the Democrats’ only chance to force votes on witnesses and documents. “We have to register the Republicans,” said Murphy. “We may not have another chance to propose amendments to bring witnesses and documents to the Senate.”

