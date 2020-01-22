Senate approves impeachment rules, dismisses witnesses

WASHINGTON – The US Senate has plunged into the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump with Republicans abruptly dropping plans to pile up the opening arguments in two days, but firmly rejecting democratic demands for more witnesses to expose the ` “ trifecta ” of Trump offenses.

A nearly 1pm marathon session started Tuesday with a setback for Republican Senate chief Mitch McConnell and the president’s legal team, revealing a crack in the ranks of the GOP and growing political unrest over the procedure for historical dismissal which takes place in the midst of a vigilant public during an election year. But it ended around 2 a.m. Wednesday, with Republicans easily approving the new trial rules largely on their terms.

“It is time that we bring this mighty trip for a landing,” said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief counsel, attacking the House Democrats continuing the case.

“It is a farce,” he said of the impeachment process, “and it should end.”

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session, with House attorneys on one side, Trump’s team on the other, in the Senate well, while Senators sat silently at their desks, under oath to render “impartial justice”. No cell phones or other electronics were allowed.

As the day went on into the night, the legal arguments gave way to more pointed political arguments. The spirits ignited and the senators walked the room. The Democrats tried what could be their only chance to force senators to vote on hearing new testimony.

After a particularly bitter exchange, Roberts intervened, taking the rare step of berating both the directors of the Democratic House and the White House lawyers for “remembering where they are”.

“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to warn the directors of the House and the President’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the largest deliberative body in the world,” said Roberts , usually reserved. He told them that the description of the Senate was taken from a 1905 trial when a senator objected to the word “pettifogging” because members should “avoid speaking in a manner and using language that does not promote civil discourse ”.

Time and time again, Republicans have rejected Democratic amendments to the house documents for the White House, the State Department, the Defense Department, and the Budget Office.

By the same party line 53-47, they turned back witnesses at the forefront of Trump’s actions, including the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton, the former national security adviser critic of Ukrainian politics.

A single amendment, to guarantee a vote later on additional witnesses, made a single Republican, Senator Susan Collins of Maine, join the Democrats. But it too was rejected 52-48.

As the hours went up, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer rejected an offer from McConnell to pile up the votes more quickly.

“It is not our job to make it easy for you,” said Senator Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee at the head of prosecution in the Senate. “Our job is to make it difficult to deprive the American people of a fair trial.”

As the visitor gallery was filled with guests, including actress and activist Alyssa Milano and Trump’s most ardent allies in the house, the day quickly picked up on a trial to find out if the president’s actions to Ukraine justified the withdrawal. from the office.

Earlier, McConnell stunned senators and delayed the start of proceedings with his decision to revoke some of his proposed rules. Republicans are said to be concerned about the political outlook for “dark night” sessions.

Instead, 24 hours of oral argument for each party will be spread over three days, for a moment, stimulating the momentum of the Democrats as they push to break the deadlock over calling new witnesses.

Cipollone led the charge, making fun of the fact that the House’s charges against Trump were “ridiculous,” insisting that the president “did absolutely nothing wrong.”

The White House legal team did not contest Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor,” which was to investigate Democrat Joe Biden when the United States refused the military aid that the ally desperately needed as he faced hostile Russia on its border. But the lawyers insisted that the president had done nothing wrong. “Absolutely no cases,” said Cipollone.

Schiff, the Californian Democrat, opened the lawsuit, declaring that the American founders had added the remedy to the dismissal in the Constitution with “precisely this type of behavior in the spirit – behavior which abuses the capacity of office automatically for a profit personal, which undermines our national security, and which invites foreign interference in the democratic process of an election. “

Said Schiff: “It is three times the constitutional fault justifying the dismissal.”

The other senior counsel for the Trump team, Jay Sekulow, replied, “I will give you a trifecta,” describing the complaints regarding the process for investigating the removal of Democrats from the House.

The impeachment trial, which takes place during an election year, tests whether Trump’s actions toward Ukraine justify dismissal at the same time voters vote for his White House.

The four senators who are presidential candidates are not campaigning, sitting as jurors. “I will focus on the indictment,” Vermont independent senator Bernie Sanders told reporters.

The day started as a debate on the rules, and it wasn’t until the clerk started to read the dry language of the resolution that the handwritten changes became apparent.

McConnell made the adjustment after meeting resistance from Republicans during a closed-door lunch. Senators were concerned about the reaction of the public to the breaking down of the 24 hours of oral argument on each side in just two days.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Senator Lisa Murkowksi of Alaska, along with a substantial number of other Republicans, wanted to make the changes, according to people familiar with the situation. Some senators have argued that the two-day limit would have helped the Democrats pass the Republicans for obvious testimony in the middle of the night.

Collins and Murkowski, who often ally to overthrow the leadership of the GOP, sat side by side in the Senate during the day’s proceedings.

The turnaround was a quick lesson because the wishes of the White House clashed with the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a shorter session to speed up the trial and extend the proceedings later overnight, according to a person familiar with the case but not allowed to discuss it in public.