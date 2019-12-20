Senate approves anti-robocalls bill, sending it to Trump

Loading...

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that takes strong measures against automatic calls, a persistent and costly problem for Americans, and is sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature. The bill is one of several measures that the federal and state government and the telecommunications industry are taking. to protect Americans from the billions of fraudulent calls made every month. "The United States Senate sent Americans a Christmas gift on everyone's list today: stop the plague of automatic calls," said Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat who introduced legislation with Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican. The House earlier this month, requires telephone companies to offer free call blocking applications and verify that the number calling you is real. That is a problem because the scammers falsify the numbers so that they seem to come from the IRS or others to deceive you. The bill also strengthens the enforcement tools against robocallers, by giving the Federal Communications Commission more opportunities to fine robocallers and bringing together different government agencies and state attorney generals to combat the problem. The FCC has already told phone companies that they can block unwanted calls without first obtaining customer permission, which could help increase the use of phone lock applications. That did not require the tools to be made free. The agency has said it expects the deployment of a new telephone number system to begin this year. Many major telephone companies have begun to implement it, but for them to work well, all operators must adopt it. The telephone industry's commercial group, USTelecom, applauded the approval of the bill and said it would "overfeed" the fight against robocallers.

