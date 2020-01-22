The impeachment process is an attempt to overturn the will of the American people in the 2016 presidential election, Senator John Kennedy told Fox & Friends on Wednesday.

“I know it looks complicated, but it’s really very easy,” said the Louisiana Republican. “Much of the political establishment here in Washington, DC, thinks the American people are idiots and they are not qualified to elect their own president, so they want to replace President Trump.”

Kennedy, member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said: “There are two questions in this case: why did the President ask for an investigation? Did he investigate a political rival or did he investigate corruption? And number two, what did Hunter Biden do for the money? Answer these two questions and we are ready to vote. “

The senator also spoke of staying in the senate until 2 a.m. on Tuesday evening.

“We were there for so long because [New York] Senator [Chuck] Schumer, I think, made 10 or 11 different applications, everyone knew they wouldn’t fit,” said Kennedy. “The goal was to delay the process. If we had accepted Senator Schumer’s requests, it would probably have postponed the process at least until March, maybe until April. And we defeated them. Today we hear the case of the prosecutor.

At the time, he described Schumer as “a bit like a teenager”. He hates everyone and everything to do with the President. “

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.