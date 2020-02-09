Sen. Graham: DOJ receives information about Bidens from Giuliani

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Says the Department of Justice is receiving information about Bidens in Ukraine from President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Graham, the Senate Justice Committee chairman and a close ally of Trump, told CBS presenter Margaret Brennan that he had spoken to Attorney General William Barr the Sunday before and that the DOJ had “created a process” to get the information and check.

“(Barr) told me that they have developed a process that Rudy can use to provide information and they would see if that is checked,” Graham said on Face the Nation.

“Rudy Giuliani is a well-known man. He is a crime fighter. He is loyal to the president. He is a good lawyer. “

Giuliani’s actions in Ukraine helped launch the impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump.

Graham said that any information from Ukraine could be Russian disinformation, so Giuliani should forward information to the DOJ.

“The Russians are still up to date,” he said. “Deterrence doesn’t work. So let’s look at Hunter Biden’s conflict. Let’s look at Joe Biden. Vice President Biden, what did you do when you learned that your son was on Burisma’s board? It undermines your ability to fight corruption. Did you take it seriously Obviously he didn’t. But when it comes to documents that come from Ukraine, to Republicans and Democrats, be very careful and pass on everything you got to the Intel community. “

