Sen. Ernst Warns Biden Accusation could start ‘Day After’ he wins

Senator Joni Ernst said President Trump’s accusation opened the door for republicans to follow the example if Joe Biden were to win the presidency.

“I think this door of indescribable whatever has been opened,” the Republican senator from Iowa told Bloomberg News on Sunday.

Ernst then specifically warned Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden has to be very careful what he asks for, because, you know, we could have a situation where, if it were ever to be President Biden, people immediately say the day after he was elected,” Well, we’re going to him accuse, “said Ernst.

Ernst explained that an accusation case against Biden could be made “because he was assigned to deal with Ukrainian corruption and still turn a blind eye to Burisma because his son was on the board and earned more than a million dollars a year” during his time as vice president under Obama.

What Ernst implies is incorrect.

While he was vice president, Biden was part of an effort, along with other Western European countries, instructed by then President Obama to put pressure on Ukraine to remove prosecutor Viktor Shokin from office because Shokin became accused of corruption. After his removal, Shokin claimed that Biden’s son’s connection with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings was the reason he was fired. Shokin’s accusation has been thoroughly debunked.

Ernst had another viral moment that included Biden this week. After Monday’s impeachment procedure, the senator told reporters: “The Iowa caucuses are this Monday evening. And I am really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, who are Democratic caucusgoers. Are they currently supporting Vice President Biden? “

Many took over Ernst’s comments when she said the quiet part aloud. This means, as Biden himself has said, that the senator “spilled the beans” on what the motives of Trump and most Republicans are. They use their constant drumming of the Bidens and Burisma to poison the well and try to force voters to believe the false accusations against Biden.