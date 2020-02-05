Sen. Enzi gives explanation of vote to acquit Trump

GOP Senators Mike Enzi (left) and John Barrasso (right) during a business lunch from Casper in the summer of 2017. (File)

CASPER, Wyo – Republican Senator from Wyoming, Mike Enzi, made a statement after he did not vote guilty during the trial of President Donald Trump on charges on Wednesday afternoon.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso also did not vote guilty.

Enzi wrote that he believed that the House “could not prove his arguments for the two articles of accusation,” which accused the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Enzi said: “The story of the House is based on too much speculation, gambling and repetition. It cannot be properly investigated.”

Although the White House refused to cooperate in the investigation, numerous career diplomats and oath officials testified about a telephone conversation in which Trump seemed to be asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the activities of former vice-president Joe Biden in Ukraine in exchange for the release of permitted military assistance.

During the Senate trial, Democrats argued for more witnesses, including Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton. The Republican majority could block further testimony.

“I did not vote for more witnesses or more evidence and I voted to acquit the president on both counts,” Enzi said today in his statement.

Enzi, who is retiring after this term, noted that he served in two presidential impeachment processes, “one during my first term (in 1999) and this in my last.”

“There are few duties that senators face when deciding on the fate of the President of the United States, but like 21 years ago, this decision is about the country, not about politics,” said Enzi.

“I do not believe that our country will ever be able to successfully tackle our impending problems if we continue along this road.”

During President Bill Clinton’s imprisonment in 1999, Senator Enzi voted guilty of both accusations, just as Senator Craig Thomas did then.

Clinton was acquitted.