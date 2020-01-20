When two disability lawyers tried to book a one-way train ride, Amtrak charged $ 25,000 to accommodate their wheelchairs. The trip from Chicago to Bloomington, Illinois typically costs $ 16.







AILSA CHANG, HOST:

A US senator requests a statement from Amtrak after an NPR report on the rail operator trying to charge two people using wheelchairs $ 25,000 for a short train ride that would normally only cost $ 16. Since last Friday’s NPR report, Amtrak has changed its position at least a little. NPR correspondent Joseph Shapiro is here with us with more.

Hello Joe.

JOSEPH SHAPIRO, BYLINE: Hello, Ailsa.

CHANG: All right, let’s just start reminding everyone of your report last week. What did Amtrak have to do with trying to charge $ 25,000 for wheelchair access? What?

SHAPIRO: Right. So these two people saw how much Amtrak was going to charge them – $ 25,000. And they thought, OK, that’s a mistake. This is quickly corrected. After all, the usual price for this train journey from Chicago to the station in Bloomington-Normal is USD 16. But Amtrak said no, that’s exactly what we’re going to charge you for.

CHANG: Incredible.

SHAPIRO: Right. And here’s why. Because there were five people who used wheelchairs from a service and advocacy group called Access Living and left for a nationwide conference on Wednesday. And Amtrak said we only have room for three of the five people on this train. And to add the other two, we need to take the train out of service while unscrewing two more seats to make room for your wheelchairs. Total cost to you – $ 25,000.

CHANG: Twenty five thousand dollars. And did Amtrak react to your NPR story?

SHAPIRO: Yes. So two high-ranking Amtrak officials spoke to an Access Living lawyer this morning. And they said: OK, we found a way to make room for these two additional drivers without pulling up the seats. Now you can drive at no additional cost. And Access Living said: OK, we will accept your offer.

CHANG: All right. So everyone is happy with this solution?

SHAPIRO: You know, not quite, because Access Living employees want a long-term solution first, right?

CHANG: Sure.

SHAPIRO: They want access – they want Amtrak to promise that they will no longer charge these high fees in the future. There was also a complication today. Remember, I said, the travelers are being directed to a nationwide conference. Well, there is another group of disabled people attending and broadcasting the same conference …

CHANG: Uh-oh.

SHAPIRO: … Two more people in a wheelchair, so four additional seats are now required. A few moments ago, Amtrak said that all four wheelchairs would fit there. Incidentally, that’s a big change since Friday night after our story aired on ALL THINGS CONSIDERED when Amtrak sent us an explanation and suggested that the group – they could find other plans to travel different ways. Maybe some would take an earlier or later train.

CHANG: Amtrak says, just look for alternatives. How did it go

SHAPIRO: Not great because everyone wants to take the train at 7 a.m. This is the earliest move. The next train is two hours later, and that would mean being late for the conference. Sure, some people might come the night before, but there is a cost to pay for the hotel. And remember; It is more difficult for wheelchair users to travel in a small city, sometimes even in a large city. It’s hard to find a taxi that takes someone into an electric wheelchair. It is not always easy to find an accessible hotel.

CHANG: And now we have the floor for a senator to talk about it.

SHAPIRO: Yes. Indeed, Senator Tammy Duckworth said yesterday that it was outrageous that Amtrak would charge so much. And she said it was “disappointing” that Amtrak “didn’t offer a public apology”. Senator Duckworth asked Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson to meet with her to discuss politics.

CHANG: And it is probably worth noting, Senator Duckworth – she is an army veteran. She uses a wheelchair.

SHAPIRO: It does. She was a helicopter pilot injured in Iraq. She has two prosthetic legs. And she was a guardian on these issues. She is the highest-ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Transport and Security (ph). And Amtrak told me this afternoon that they would review their policies and meet with Senator Duckworth.

CHANG: This is Joe Shapiro from NPR.

Thank you very much, Joe.

SHAPIRO: Thanks.

