Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at New Hampshire voters at multiple events

Updated: 12:08 PM EST on February 10, 2020

After cementing his status as a leader in the Iowa Caucuses, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders hopes that New Hampshire voters will boost his candidacy on Tuesday. Sanders and the other candidates flash New Hampshire on the eve of the nation’s first primary election on Monday. Sanders is scheduled to speak at a town hall in Rindge at noon. Watch LIVE in the video player above. Both Pete Buttigieg and Sanders have claimed victory in the caucuses – Buttigieg, because he has a paper thin lead in the delegates; Sanders, because he received the most support in general. But the chaos and inconsistencies in reporting the results have raised widespread doubts and sharp criticism of the process caused by candidates and party leaders, and the field has largely shifted its focus to the next primary state, New Hampshire. of more than 500,000 percent, Bill Gardner has now announced an official prediction of 420,000 voters. This includes 292,000 democratic ballots and 128,000 republican ballots.

