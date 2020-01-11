Semi-crashes in freezing conditions

Loading...

Forecasters expect a weekend storm to unfold in two rounds. (Photo: National Meteorological Service)

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to stay off the road, saying freezing and unsafe conditions caused at least three semi-accidents early Saturday morning.

A semi overturned in the north tracks of I-41 / U.S. Highway 45 at Mayfair Road, forcing traffic to be diverted to Watertown Plank Road. A semi-accident forced the complete closure of I-43 at Good Hope Road. And several ramps were closed on the zoo’s interchange after a semi-overturned there.

Faith Colas, spokesperson for the office, said that no further information on the collisions was immediately available, including the injuries and whether other vehicles were involved.

“We cannot strengthen the public enough to avoid roads and highways,” said Colas. “It’s just very dangerous there.

