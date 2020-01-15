Semantics and virtualization, data integration and data governance on the way to the cloud

AtScale is a data virtualization provider for analysis. This means that AtScale offers an abstraction layer that allows users to access the underlying data stores that it supports in a streamlined way. The last time we discussed AtScale, in November 2016, AtScale was just out of the Hadoop box. AtScale today announced that it is making a leap forward in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud analysis, data platform flexibility and time to analysis with the launch of the release of the Adaptive Analytics 2020.1 platform.

ZDNet contacted Chris Lynch, CEO of AtScale, to discuss the data and analysis market and its positioning.

A cloud migration path that does not require a large-scale rip and replacement

The announcement of AtScale Adaptive Analytics 2020.1 emphasizes secure, self-service analysis and accelerates the performance of underlying data stores. According to AtScale’s Cloud Data Warehouse Benchmark report, AtScale reduces computing costs by 10x, improves query performance by 12.5x, and improves user agreement by 61x.

The way AtScale achieves those results is conceptually still the same since 2016: design, cache, query. Additional enhancements to AtScale 2020.1 include a virtual cube catalog for simplified management of data assets and detailed policy control that can be integrated with existing business data catalog offers.

However, today’s data and analysis landscape is different. and this was the reason for the exchange with Lynch. Earlier on ZDNet, Lynch stated that he is striving to ensure that the percentage of AtScale customers using the Hadoop product becomes proportionate to Hadoop’s share in the analysis market, compared to other platforms.

It’s official: Hadoop is an inheritance, says Chris Lynch, CEO of AtScale

Our own feeling was that today most existing Hadoop implementations on location are outdated. Some migrate to the new Cloudera in the cloud. Part of the new Cloudera distribution on location. Some to Databricks. And some to data warehouses in the cloud. Lynch has verified that there is a very big change in the data platform choices on the market:

“We continue to book new customers and extensions in Hadoop environments. However, that is an exception to the rule. We do not see any new customers who want to bet on Hadoop (or Teradata or Oracle) on a brand new basis. We see that the cloud data warehouses such as Snowflake, Google BigQuery and Amazon Redshift (in that order) are the most popular target data platforms for AtScale.

Just like Hadoop on location, we see customers interested in deploying AtScale in legacy data warehouses such as Teradata and Oracle, but with the intention of keeping those platform investments stable and rejecting and concentrating new workloads in the public cloud.

Because AtScale virtualises those data platform choices, our customers really enjoy being able to leverage their existing investments in on-premise data platforms (Hadoop, Teradata, Oracle) while migrating to the cloud without disrupting their downstream users. We offer our customers a migration path that requires no wholesale ripping and replacement “.

Lynch added that in terms of cloud data warehouses, they see huge traction from Snowflake with Google BigQuery a distant second, Amazon Redshift a distant third and Azure SQL / DW not really on the radar. Google BigQuery and Snowflake is very popular with retailers at the expense of Amazon Redshift. An in-depth analysis of the performance of those offers is provided in the Cloud Data Warehouse Benchmark Report from AtScale.

Semantics and virtualization, data integration and data governance

Hearing these insights from the trenches was a confirmation. But no matter how useful this is, this is just a snapshot – tools and preferences change. With regard to AtScale, however, a crucial point is whether the middleware, semantic layer is only capable of addressing these solutions specifically, or whether it can also be applied to others.

Lynch said the AtScale platform was designed from the start to talk to any data platform that uncovers a JDBC interface. Hadoop was chosen as the first goal to go to the market, but the product was by no means limited to that platform:

“To be a universal semantic layer, you need to talk to every data platform and allow connections from every data consumer (BI, AI or custom application). We did exactly that. In this release, we have expanded our virtualization capabilities to blending of data from multiple data platforms in one virtual cube.

Our expansion to other data platforms is just a normal course of business for us based on customer demand. In this release, for example, we have added support for existing data warehouses such as Teradata, Oracle, SQL Server and DB2 based on customer requests “.

Semantics and virtualization, data integration and data governance on the way to the cloud

Getty Images / iStockphoto

For us this was the point where we had to open the discussion to include what we consider bona fide semantics. The release of the AtScale Adaptive Analytics 2020.1 platform consists of 3 pillars. An intelligent data model with multiple sources, a virtual cube catalog and self-optimizing structures for speeding up searches.

The first 2 seemed a 1-1 match for data integration and data governance, respectively, and Lynch confirmed that data integration is a primary use case for AtScale and data governance is a close second.

Once you have a universal semantic layer that includes intelligent virtualization and is optimized for analysis, Lynch said, many use cases will open. First, he added, with a universal semantic layer, that customers can consistently enforce data access and security policies, regardless of where the data is stored or by whom it is accessed.

We would not argue with that. However, we wondered if knowledge graphing technology, which offers the same benefits, but happens to be standardized as opposed to the patented technology of AtScale, could be an alternative.

Lynch replied that AtScale has built and patented a graph-based query optimizer and planner, and that has been an important technology differentiation for them from day one. That may be true, but it does not address what we think is the most important aspect of standardization of knowledge charts – the data models themselves. With AtScale and with each own implementation, data models and assignments are also specific.

Regarding future plans, although Lynch did not share specific details, he pointed to upcoming innovations in implementation strategies and autonomous model creation and data discovery.

Our takeaway meals are all pretty clear. For its part, AtScale continues to follow the path it has taken for itself, apparently with success. This gives us valuable insights into what the data and analysis landscape looks like today. And we can add a hint where it goes: semantics and virtualization, data integration and data governance.