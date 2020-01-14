Semantic ML stages simplifies the creation of a credible AI character

In addition to easy access for gamers, Google Stages throws for developers with features such as Stream Connect and Style Transfer ML. The following tool looks like “Semantic ML” for easily creating “credible character AI”.

Google Senior Prototyper and Game Designer Anna Kipnis from Stages research and development-oriented Star Lab will present a session during the Game Developers Conference in March entitled ‘Making Game AI using mainly English, with Semantic ML’.

One of the most difficult issues in creating a credible character AI is to take into account every conceivable interaction that the player may have with your character, and the arduous process of creating the glue between the player’s action and the content that you for your game. But what if you could use Semantic ML to completely skip that gluing step? What if you could use this tool not only for your AI, but for adapting missions at runtime, based on the choices the player has made so far in the game, or in response to upcoming events?

With Semantic ML – styled as Style Transfer ML – Stadia developers can ‘quickly prototype and create an AI and its personality’. It is described as a general game-spanning ‘AI Director – a kind of Dungeon Master of the game that chooses the right content to what has happened so far. “Because of this developers do not have to” explicitly take into account every possible interaction or permutation of game status “.

See how the technology can be used to dynamically decide which content to generate search queries, weather selection, dialogue, character actions, and more based on upcoming events.

Another advantage of Semantic ML is how it has a natural language interface that allows more people to use the tool. Google specifically uses ‘normal English in a spreadsheet’ to enter various conditions. Such an approach is similar to how Assistant developers can create speech apps directly in Google Spreadsheets.

a natural language interface that does not require a programmer’s intervention can enable the developer to solve problems at a higher level of abstraction, using the English language instead of simulation variables, and enable the less technical members of the team contribute creatively to the development of the game.

Google spoke about such a possibility before the launch of Stages. One goal is to make non-playable characters (NPCs) more realistic and at the same time reduce the overall barrier to development. This can accelerate population levels and can be linked to other technologies such as Duplex for human-level speech generation and more immersive games.

Although Style Transfer ML is already being used by Gylt developers Tequila Works, it is unclear how far Semantic ML is still under development. Having mentioned it in interviews last year, Google has “several demos” ready to share on GDC, which is ideal for discussing new technology and attracting developers.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjZkU6Ebgjs (/ embed)