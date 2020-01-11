Seljaas, Nixon and Haws make great contribution to BYU basketball win over Portland

PROVO – As a first-year student, BYU Zac Seljaas senior guard has built a reputation as a 3-point sniper.

And, without a doubt, he is still a 3-point sniper.

But now, as a senior, Seljaas has embraced his role as a spark plug on the bench and has developed his game in different ways at both ends of the ground.

And Saturday night at the Marriott Center, Seljaas again showed where it was.

“We will all step up and play for each other. It’s my goal and it’s everyone’s goal – to fight and play together. – Dalton Nixon of BYU

Although he scored a 21-point high, including 5 of 5 in a 3-point range and 8 of 11 in total, he also added six rebounds and a solid defensive effort to help the Cougars achieve a resounding win of 96-70 against Portland.

“You are talking about an endless intensity police. Each time he jumps into defense, he claps and you see his eyes popping out. It never goes away, ”said coach Mark Pope of Seljaas. “It doesn’t mean he’s playing perfectly, but every minute on the ground, our team can feed on his energy. With this backdrop of what he gave this team, so that he came to make a lots of shots and having a game like he did tonight, we knew he would. He’s going to win us more games. It’s really wonderful for him because he’s getting all the capital ‘he invested in the game. ”

Grid view

BYU Cougars forward Kolby Lee (40) fights for the ball with Portland Drivers forward Tahirou Diabate (14) in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU Cougars guard Zac Seljaas (2) hits the ground in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU Cougars guard Alex Barcello (4) led by Portland driver center Theo Akwuba (12) in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU Cougars guard Alex Barcello (4) high-fives fans after the match in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Cougarettes occur in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Portland Portland coach Terry Terry calls a game in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU Cougar keeper Alex Barcello (4) and Portland driver center Theo Akwuba (12) tangled in Provo on Saturday, January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars played Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU Cougars forward Kolby Lee (40) is the victim of Portland Drivers’ forward Jacob Tryon (24) in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYG Cougars assistant coach Cody Fueger chats with guard Alex Barcello (4) in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) sits on the bench due to an injury in Provo on Saturday, January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A young fan cheers in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYG Cougars head coach Mark Pope instructed in Provo on Saturday, January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) led by Portland driver center Theo Akwuba (12) in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) drives around Portland Pilots guard JoJo Walker (2) in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The BYU Cougar Bank celebrates its three in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The t-shirts are launched in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU Cougars fans cheer at Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU Cougars guard Zac Seljaas (2) leads the Portland Pilots to Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A BYG Cougars cheerleader performs in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU Cougars guard Zac Seljaas (2) celebrates a three against the Portland Pilots in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Cougar guards BYU Connor Harding (44) and Trevin Knell (21) defend Portland Driver forward Tahirou Diabate (14) in Provo on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The BYU Cougars broke up after a 3-point pointer against the Portland Pilots in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Cougar BYU forward Dalton Nixon (33) captures a rebound surrounded by drivers from Portland to Provo on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU Cougars guard Alex Barcello (4) rides on the Portland Pilots in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Seljaas enjoyed becoming a versatile contributor.

“It was a trip, I guess. He does different things every year and changes positions. It was awesome. I loved it, ”he said. “I loved being able to learn new things and being able to be like Dalton (Nixon) and be a Swiss knife. It was nice. ”

With star striker Yoeli Childs sidelined by a hand injury indefinitely, BYU needs other players, like Seljaas, to fill the void – and a total of six Cougars scored double-digit on Saturday.

In addition to Seljaas’ performances, TJ Haws and Dalton Nixon both recorded their first career double-doubles.

Haws scored 13 points to go with a career high of 14 assists (and zero turnover) while Nixon had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Haws also tied the school record for most assists without a turnover previously established by Randy Reid at Texas Tech in 1995.

“It feels good. I was talking to Yoeli (who has 41 career doubles) at the end and I was like, ‘Man, this is really good,’ said Nixon of his first career double. “It was cool but at the same time, I had a little bit of Kyle Collinsworth in me, missing my own layup to improve my stats or whatever. I wasn’t trying to miss but that’s how it is “It happened tonight. We are all going to step up and play for each other. It is my goal and it is everyone’s goal – to fight and play together.”

Jake Toolson, meanwhile, scored 12 points and added eight assists and zero turnovers.

Kolby Lee added 13 points and Alex Barcello collected 11. As a team, BYU collected 29 assists on 37 basket baskets.

“Yoeli is a high priority for our team. He has a great presence. There is a lot more rotation with me, Dalton and Kolby in the main square, “said Seljaas. “We just have to be able to open this post to contribute and do all of these things. It works and our team meets very well with it. ”

Leaving the bench, Seljaas made an early impact against the drivers, reversing 3 s in a row to bring BYU to a 24-2 advantage with 13:52 left in the first half.

The Cougars made their first six shots while Portland missed their first seven. BYU hit 9 of its first 11 shots. The pilots started 1 on 11. BYU quickly took a 15-0 lead before ballooning to 24-2.

Portland roared from there to cut its deficit to seven, 62-55, with 11:25 to go. But later, the Cougars had a 17-2 streak to build another big lead.

With the win, BYU improved to 13-5 overall and 2-1 in the West Coast Conference game. Portland fell to 9-9 and 1-2.

The Cougars will host San Diego on Thursday.