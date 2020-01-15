“Because they are nearing the end and only thinking about their legacy and not thinking about the sport itself and trying to do what is good for the sport – so these guys have to step up.”

Cord struggled with what he described as smoking a cigarette.

“You feel super dryness in your throat,” he said. “This is not 100 percent normal and players who have asthma are currently at a huge disadvantage.”

The organizers postponed the game by three hours on Wednesday, but the 1:00 p.m. air quality index when the players went to court was still classified as “unhealthy” due to the smoke from the bushfires in Victoria.

In Melbourne they only try to push us onto the pitch because we are qualifiers.

The Canadian tennis player Brayden Schnur

The German Dustin Brown had to apply for medical treatment and received an asthma buffer, which he had to use during his defeat against the Austrian top seed Dennis Novak. A desperate Brown didn’t want to speak to the media after the game.

Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic had to retire on Tuesday when she led her match after falling to her knees with a coughing fit.

Schnur said qualifiers were badly treated by open organizers.

“So the players have to band together and make their own decisions because it is not healthy to play in,” he said.

“They don’t see the best soccer players in the world or the best golfers – if something is wrong, they postpone the game and in Melbourne they only try to push us onto the pitch because we are qualifiers.”

World number 2 Novak Djokovic, President of the ATP Players Council, spoke of his concern for the well-being of the players and wondered whether the start of the tournament should be postponed until conditions improve.

The illustrated legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have not affected the smoky conditions. Photo credit: Joe Armao

There was no way to move the game to the venue’s eight indoor seats, except for the main air-conditioned arenas like the Rod Laver Arena, as there were permanent open vents.

While delaying the start of the game, Rauch was interrupted at 4:30 p.m. when a storm hit Melbourne.

Victorian Jaimee Fourlis was in the middle of the game against China’s catch Yin Xun, with the pair level at one set all when the game was abandoned. Queens Akira Santillan ended his match before the rain and fell to Frenchman Quentin Halys with 6-3, 7-6, (7-4).

The organizers of the Australian Open remain optimistic that they can complete the qualifying rounds by Monday, although only 15 games will be played on Wednesday. Given the rain forecast for Thursday, officials weren’t sure when the qualifying rounds would end, but were confident the game could go into the weekend if needed.

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, did not address the issue when he and Nadal appeared at a sponsorship event on Wednesday morning. Then he was involved in operational matters when they organized the Rally for Relief exhibition game to raise money for bushfire-hit communities.

Tennis Australia reported that they had teamed up with their medical team led by Dr. Carolyn Broderick, the Bureau of Meteorology and the EPA, advised and used in-house monitoring equipment before deciding to move forward.

On Wednesday, the players also fought the intense heat. Slovakia’s Jana Cepelova could not finish her match due to an ankle injury.

Italian Alessandro Giannessi faced a defeat at the start of the qualifying game, which he eventually lost in controversial circumstances when his opponent, Korean Duckhee Lee, was treated for cramping in a crucial tie. Giannessi protested with an official when he left the court and refused to shake his opponent’s hand.

Schnur was treated after his match to ensure he was correct for Thursday’s second round game against Belgian Kimmer Copperjans.

Meanwhile, at Kooyong Classic, US Open winner Marin Cilic and up-and-coming Italian Matteo Berrettini, we’re not particularly affected when playing under hot, smoky, and humid conditions.

Cilic defeated Korean Soonwoo Kwon while world number 8 Berrettini defeated Australian youngster Marc Polmans after his original opponent Kevin Anderson left the game due to the difficult weather.

Cilic said he hoped there would not be too many smoke problems at the Australian Open next week.

“I don’t usually feel these conditions. Of course it’s not that great, maybe some people have a little problem that causes a little more (discomfort), but I felt good,” said Cilic.

“I practiced two hours in the afternoon yesterday and frankly I didn’t feel much of a difference.”

Berrettini said it was “difficult to say” what playing smoke-consecutive days at the Australian Open could feel like.

“None of us have ever played in such conditions,” he said.

“It was a bit difficult with the wind and the conditions, but you have to get used to it because this is Australia, this is Melbourne and everything can change in a few minutes.

“The best players are … the guys who adapt better to the conditions. It is clear that if the air is too bad you don’t have to play, but you can’t do anything with the wind, the sun or the heat get used to it. This is tennis. “

The match between Americans CoCo Vandeweghe and Jennifer Brady was canceled before it started due to the storm.



Friday’s Kooyong Classic schedule triggered three delicious games.

Nick Kyrgios will face Grigor Dimitrov (# 19) at 1pm, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas (# 6) against Berrettini.

Australian Ajla Tomljanovic meets Maria Sharapova in the last game of the day.

Anthony is a sports reporter at The Age.

Peter Ryan is a sports reporter from The Age who deals with AFL, horse racing and other sports.

Most seen in sports

Loading