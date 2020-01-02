Selfies scratch the social recognition that narcissists itch: The study of a psychologist

Loading...

Putting selfies online could be the perfect tool for narcissists to gain social recognition – and a method that is actually on the healthier side of things.

Kyle Nash, a psychologist at the University of Alberta, was curious about the selfie trend, how it is used, and how it benefits the person who shares it.

Everyone exists somewhere in the narcissism spectrum. Where individuals fall on this scale is usually measured using the narcissistic personality inventory.

"People rate themselves based on a number of questions such as," If I ruled the world, it would be a much better place, "Nash said," to what extent they agree with these statements.

Tweet this

“This scale has three facets. One of these facets is – this is a healthier kind of narcissism – it's called grandiose narcissism – it somehow correlates with a few good things … low stress in general, better performance at work, better performance in school.

The story continues under the advertisement

"This kind of narcissism is considered a kind of good by me, but bad for you," said Nash. "They seem to be mentally healthy, but may not be the nicest people to meet with."

2:03

The psychology behind what teenagers post on Instagram and why

The psychology behind what teenagers post on Instagram and why

CONTINUE READING:

Too much time on social media can affect teenagers' mental health:



For many, the initial attraction or chemistry of this type of individual quickly wears off and can be replaced by tiredness or anger, Nash added.

“The narcissists want social recognition, but their main method is unreliable. So we thought: Maybe social media offers the perfect tool to upload, edit, edit, set filters, set the right perspective, etc., create an idealized picture of yourself and look at social media Permit flow in.

"It solves the dilemma for them," he said. "They don't need the mess of real relationships. If that's all they want, this social recognition, then social media is a good tool for them."

Tweet this

During his time at the University of Canterbury, Nash and his team examined about 80 people. Everyone was asked to play a game called Cyberball and was eventually banned from throwing. This increased her need for social recognition, Nash said.

CONTINUE READING:

5 Canadians on what social media does for their mental health



The researchers then used an electroencephalogram to measure participants' neuronal stress before and after a selfie was published.

The story continues under the advertisement

"We found that people with high narcissism experienced the greatest decrease in emotional stress when they posted a selfie and received lots of likes," said Nash.

CONTINUE READING:

Selfies related to narcissism and psychopathy in men: study



In other words, after feeling excluded from the game, narcissists felt better when they posted photos of themselves and received confirmation on social media.

“Narcissism is seen as a drive for superiority and social recognition and as a kind of lack of empathy that hides a feeling of insecurity. However, we found that it was a certain group of narcissists – this healthy narcissism – that had the least stress.

"It seemed to be a healthy group of narcissi who felt best after seeing selfies and getting a lot of positive feedback," said Nash.

CONTINUE READING:

Internet, addiction to social media related to mental health risks: study



"People who have little narcissism do not seem to be easing off on selfies and things like that. Perhaps this is not the best way to feel better after being excluded."

While he would not suggest using the results in practical applications now, he said they could serve as a guide for further research.

"It suggests some interesting ways in which social media seem to offer benefits and which are not necessarily so unhealthy.

Tweet this

The story continues under the advertisement

"Future research could perhaps investigate how people gain social recognition through likes and positive comments on images."

Nash's study was published in the Journal of Frontiers in Human Neuroscience.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR