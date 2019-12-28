Self-critical finch as Renegades seek to end crisis

Loading...

Captain Finch has scored 107 points in three innings so far this season, but has not been able to make a winning streak, scoring 50. Likewise, No. 3 batter Shaun Marsh was solid, with 134 points for the campaign, but did not exceed the 55 he posted against his former Perth team in the second Renegades game of the season.

Speaking on Saturday, Finch said that as experienced team members, he and Marsh should stand up.

Loading

"Yeah, I think our stick was slightly shifted. We were in positions where some guys had a really good start and just didn't keep getting those 60, 70 to have a really significant impact on the game. I think in the 1930s and 1940s they hunt you down, but they don't freeze game or put it to bed where we have the chance. so a disappointing game, and a few senior hitters, myself included, who didn't continue with those scores, "said Finch.

"As a hitting group, and who has had quite a bit of experience, I guess in training myself and Shaun, especially in the top three, you probably expect a lot more from us in terms of "Winning scores after you get off to a good start. So I mean, it ebbs and flows a bit. You still want to take the really aggressive T20 option. But at the same time, it has to be calculated enough."

Finch said the fact that each team plays 14 games at home and away meant that the situation was not yet dire for the Renegades.

"You are still desperate to win. I think being a tournament that is a little bit longer now, I think it gives you a little bit more room to breathe, but to say that it's still disappointed to be 0 -3. Especially (given), we had some very good opportunities to be potentially 2-1 at this stage of the season but not, so a few days off to regroup and leave. "

Sunday night's game is the Renegades' first home game since their thrilling victory in last season's final against the Melbourne Stars. The Marvel pitch was criticized at times last season for being "tacky and two-speed," but Finch was optimistic about the location this time around.

"It looks like a very good counter so far. Probably a little more difficult than we expected for the first game in particular, "he said.

"One of the big parts of this is that there is no square, so you hit the ball in the grass all the time, so it doesn't run out quickly when you hit a good cut or a good behavior, like it does at the Perth stadium, or even at the CWM sometimes, Adelaide Oval. So you should just factor it into the lawsuits and not get frustrated.

"Many guys have fond memories of the last time we played here, obviously last year's finale, so it will be great to be back in front of your home fans at Marvel."

The Renegades made two changes to their 13-player team with Will Sutherland and Joe Mennie included for Jake Fraser-McGurk and Jack Wildermuth, who neither played in defeat against Hobart on Christmas Eve.

The Strikers added the Liam O’Connor spinner to their team after beating the Melbourne Stars on Friday night.

Defiant: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster

strikers: Alex Carey (c), Wes Agar, Rashid Khan, Harry Nielsen, Liam O & # 39; Connor, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White

Daniel is an age sports journalist

Most seen in sport

Loading