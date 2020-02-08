Selena Gomez’s boldest shirt opens and leaves nothing to the imagination!

Selena Gomez surprised everyone in the cover of Dazed magazine, where she performed in a spectacular dress with an open neckline that left nothing to the imagination and delighted her fans.

In the interview, Selena Gomez spoke about her Hispanic origins and how proud she is of her last name Gomez and how good she feels as a representative of the Hispanic community.

And the fact is that the American singer realized that her grandparents had to travel illegally from Mexico to the United States so that she could live.

Selena Gomez Fans have not hesitated to praise her spectacular photography and the interview she used to fight racism with the Hispanic community in many places in the United States.

The singer who was interviewed by Bud Bunny, won an interview that had very tricky questions for them, but could do more than solve them properly.

Rihanna has opened a path for the most famous singers Selena Gomez wants to use as a pioneer for other businesses not related to music, but it has to do with her personal brand.

Selena Gomez has used her urge to create a new makeup line that she hopes will become one of the references worldwide.

