Selena Gomez wears an insightful dress with her own face as she opens for the battle of Lupus – The Sun.

POP star Selena Gomez takes center stage – in a dress with her name and pictures on it.

The singer wears the revealing number of this month’s Dazed magazine – and talks about her longstanding struggle against the autoimmune disease Lupus.

5

Pop sensation Selena Gomez talks to Dazed Magazine this month about her struggle with LupusCredit: Dazed spring 2020, photographed by Brianna Capozzi and styled by Emma Wyman

Selena, 27, who also had a kidney transplant in 2017, said: “I wish nothing had happened to me.

“But without her, I wouldn’t have been the voice I am for people who have been through the same thing.”

5

The star also opened about her 2017 kidney transplant. Alamy Live News

Last month we reported that the star had marked the release of their new album with a neck tattoo.

Selena celebrated her new record with a coloring of the title song from her first release in five years.

With a video of the tattoo on Instagram, she shows her followers the fresh design.

She admires it in the mirror before thanking the famous tattoo artist Bang Bang.

Selena’s last album is said to contain a number of tracks about her relationship with Justin Bieber, with whom she has been with for eight years.

The singer alluded to her on / off romance in songs like “Vulnerable”, “People You Know”, “Cut You Off” and “Kinda Crazy”.

5

She posed for the magazine by hooking her thumbs into a part that was worn with a tailored jacket

5

Selena looks stunning and sultry in the Dazed photoshootCredit: Dazed spring 2020 issue, photographed by Brianna Capozzi and styled by Emma Wyman

5

The star showed her new tattoo last month. Credit: Instagram / Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez gets her album name “Rare” tattooed on her neck