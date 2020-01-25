Selena Gomez unleashed! The model of the bathroom that it never sees seen!

Selena Gomez gets better every day. Her thing cost him, but it seems that she is finally leaving the most complicated phase of her life. The singer has recovered that smile that has always made her fans fall in love.

Bad times started with the diagnosis of lupus, which resulted in the need for a kidney transplant. The intervention went well and Selena carried out a satisfactory recovery.

Mischief does not come alone

But then life got a blow. Justin Bieber, with whom she had a romantic relationship, it made a difference with her to start a relationship with the model Hailey Baldwin.

The young artist could not stand this hard stab and became addicted to various means and eventually had to enter a rehabilitation center. Fortunately the strong one Selena also left that and succeeded in leaving everything behind in the course of the months.

He restored her activity on social networks, which she left temporarily and in every publication she looked a bit happier and more radiant. And not only that. Her physical appearance is also much healthier. It looks better every day.

Proof of this is less than two weeks ago Gomez then released her first album 4 years. A work in which her fans point out that she had lost something she had in the past. Although they trust that it is a matter of time to be the same as always.

The bathroom model is never seen

And meanwhile, the followers of the famous person do not stop putting snapshots on their Instagram accounts like the one below, in which we see a rather daring Selena that we are not used to seeing often, with a bathroom model that gives rise to the imagination that is part of the insight leave below.