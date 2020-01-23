In Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Selena Gomez appeared and revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that she was recording more songs that weren’t on her new album Rare.

The new Gomez album was released on Friday, January 10, with 11 new songs, including previously released singles, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now”. She admitted to the host of the show that there were “a few other songs” that I couldn’t help but want to exist. “

She added, “I don’t really know when, but one of my favorite songs is called” Boyfriend. “So I can’t wait for people to hear that.”

It may seem like a coincidence, but her ex Justin Bieber has a song called ‘Boyfriend’. According to fans, the songs on her album Rare are about her relationship with the singer in 2018.

So far, “Lose You To Love Me” is the most prominent example of that theory. Gomez told Fallon that she felt she had to share her side of the story with that song.

The 27-year-old star revealed: “There came a time in my life where so many things were said on my behalf and I found myself protecting people who didn’t really protect me, but I had the right to say my side of the story And I felt that it was so liberating because it almost felt as if I had let it go, personally, within me as soon as it was out. “

Gomez also shared how the word “rare” is an empowerment for her.

“We worked on Rare and I said just before we closed something:” This is going to be the name of my album, “Gomez explained.” The word is so special and it means a lot. And I think in this time where everyone is obsessed with the feeling that they have to look the same way or get things done or whatever it is, it is clear that I don’t judge, I just say that there are some girls who hurt because they feel they don’t fit, but this word eliminates that, because you were not supposed to look like everyone else. You are meant to be who you are, and that is unique and rare. “

In addition to inspiring self-confidence and self-love, Fallon asked what else she hoped people would take from her new album.

“The most important thing for me with this album was to make sure that every song, whether it was the lyrics or the production, meant something and actually kept its weight,” she replied.

“One of my favorite songs is” Vulnerable “on the album,” Gomez added. “It was a way that I hoped that I could just be a voice for people in the same situation I am in, whether it is something that people are struggling with, or relationships, friendships. I wanted to be as honest as possible and all I wanted to do was make people feel good. During all the mess that happens, I think I am very lucky to be able to make people feel good. “