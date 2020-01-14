Image source: Getty / Tibrina Hobson

Selena Gomez has more music on the way! Fresh from the release of her long-awaited studio album, Special, the 27-year-old singer shared her plans to release a few more bops. During her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Gomez revealed that not every song made the cut on her latest album, and among them is a song with a well-known title. “There are a few other songs that I couldn’t help but want to exist, so I can’t really say when, but one of my favorite songs is called” Boyfriend, “she said. “I can’t wait for people to hear that.”

It’s no secret that Gomez’s very famous ex Justin Bieber has a song with the same title, and it didn’t take long before the comparisons started rolling in. Gomez and Bieber have released more than enough songs on top of each other to count, but could this be a refutation of his hit in 2012? We will know for sure when she will release the number!

Whether she admitted it or not, it’s clear to fans that many of the songs on her album Special refer her to-again-from-again romance with the now-married pop star. It is believed that her first single “Lose You to Love Me” is about Bieber and his recent marriage to Hailey Baldwin. Gomez and Bieber broke up for good in March 2018, but the theories and references are still going well.

“I think there has come a point in my life where so many things are said on my behalf and I noticed that I was protecting people who didn’t really protect me because I didn’t want to start anything,” Gomez said about “Lose You to Love Me” on To fall upon. “But I had the right to say my side of the story and I felt that it was so liberating because it almost felt as if I had let it go into me personally once it was out and that is the greatest gift.” Watch Gomez’s interview with Fallon below.

