Selena Gomez shows a new 'Rare' neck tattoo after the album's release

People will realize that Selena Gomez is “rare”.

The 27-year-old singer permanently cemented her latest album on her body with a tattoo of the title from her first release in four years.

“Did it again,” Gomez wrote a photo and video of the tattoo – the word “Rare” on the nape of her neck under her ear in the same handwriting as the cover of the album – and tagged the well-known tattoo artist Bang Bang.

The song includes lyrics that are believed to be about ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, as well as Gomez’s new take on love: “It feels like you don’t care. Why don’t you realize I’m so rare?” / Always there / You don’t do the same for me, that’s not fair, “she sings in the chorus.” I don’t have everything / I don’t say / But I know that I’m special (so special), yes / And me bet there is someone else out there / To tell me that I am rare / So that I rarely feel. “

Selena has run out of ink lately; Before the American Music Awards in November, the same artist tattooed a huge pair of praying hands on her thigh and got a tiny arrow on her thumb that corresponded to Julia Michaels’ frequent collaborator. In the music video for “Rare,” Gomez unveiled a third new design on the back of her arm: the date on which she had a kidney transplant in 2018.

Gomez’s new over-the-head drawing is part of a larger trend in celebrity ink placement, including Demi Lovato, Sofia Richie, Rihanna, Halsey, and others.