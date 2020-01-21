In a neck and neck finish, Selena Gomez Rare debuts at number one in Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums charts, hitting Roddy Ricch Please excuse me for being anti-social from his 2000 album perch.

Rare, Gomez’s third studio album, moved 108,600 units during the week of January 10 to January 16. The album’s debut album was mainly driven by sales, with nearly 50,000 album sales and more than 32,000 song sales last week. The album also attracted 61.5 million on-demand audio streams in its first week.

Ricch’s debut studio album, meanwhile, continued to be a streaming giant, with more than twice as much audio on demand as Rare. But with around 1,000 album sales, that was not enough to overtake Gomez, moving 106,600 units last week. Please excuse me started at number one on the chart in early December with 101,500 units, surpassing Camila Cabello Romance and The Who’s who. Now the album is moving even more units than its first week because “The Box” turns out to be unbeatable, surpassing the RS 100 for its third consecutive week and ahead of Drake and Future “Life Is Good”.

the Rolling stone The table of 200 albums follows the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are sorted by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The graphic does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. the Rolling stone The table of 200 albums is updated daily and every week Rolling stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the graph, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Service time, Memphis Moneybagg Yo’s rapper’s third studio album bows to number four with 55,100 units, just behind Post Malone’s Bleeding Hollywood. The only other new version to appear in the top 100 is Quando Rondo QPAC at number 34 (15,400 units).

After drummer Neil Peart’s death, Rush’s album 2112 in 1976 reached number 45 after seeing more than 2,200 album sales, 17,600 song sales and 9.7 million streams. The group saw an increase in sales and streams after Peart’s death, including a 1,575% increase in song sales.

Next week, expect a solid start with Eminem with his surprise album, Music to Be Murdered By, the posthumous album Circles by Mac Miller and Manic by Halsey.