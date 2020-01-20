Selena Gomez pulls it out in the pool. Sunbathe without. Unpublished photos

There are many celebrities who occasionally have access to a series of reports in which they pose in a very sensual way. We have of course seen Kim Kardashian among them. But others also like it Miley Cyrus, Cardi B or Nicki Minaj have turned their sensuality into a weapon to overcome followers beyond their spectacular voices.

Selena Gomez is also one of them. Or rather, it was. And now the American singer “ is another “As many of her followers have noted. She no longer puts light on clothing in social networks or in photographic reports.

Selena Gomez overcomes her most difficult moments

The fact is that Selena ended up in a psychiatric clinic some time ago after she got caught up in depression and at a very delicate moment because of the huge impact of the media she had to undergo.

And not only that: a lot haters of the Texas artist who has not stopped posting on networks and instant forums where she has not shown her best appearance, to attack and sink her a bit more. A scenario that does not want to be repeated, so try to be more reserved now.

After a few months of therapy, thankfully for her most loyal Selena, she has managed to recover and is now, as both those who know her best and her followers say, ” better than ever . “

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlJDTxahav0 [/ embed]

The photos of Selena Gomez are sunbathing

Proof of this is the fact that just over a week ago, on January 10, Justin Bieber’s ex released her new album, the first since 2015. And although some say that “he has lost” in regards to her latest work, “his followers are pleased with the artist’s recovery.

Followers who are against the haters that are on the famous person publish snapshots in the network as we share below, in which the girl shows off a spectacular and enviable body.