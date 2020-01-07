Selena Gomez of Man O'War Stung Jellyfish in Hawaii: Report

Loading...

Selena Gomez was reportedly stung by a jellyfish on a short vacation to Hawaii.

The new year of the hit maker “Lose You to Love Me” got off to a somewhat rough start thanks to a small incident on the beach. According to TMZ, Gomez’s foot was stung by a Portuguese in the war, which is even more dangerous than a normal jellyfish because it is poisonous and painful. National Geographic reports that a war victim is not fatal, but it really hurts and can cause skin pain for up to three days.

The photos taken at the point of sale showed how her friend had brought Gomez to safety after being stung by the sea creature in the ocean. There is also a video in which she limps ashore with the help of her friends.

The singer, who is back in the USA after her vacation, also got sick this new year. In a video posted in her Instagram story, she can be heard coughing in the car as her friends turn away from her so as not to catch a cold.

“I’m sick and my friends don’t want to hang out with me,” she joked.

Despite the weather, Gomez is still busy promoting her new album Rare, which will be released on Friday, January 10th. In a series of videos, she signed 20,000 copies of the album, which she will give to her fans.

